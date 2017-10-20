WOMEN’S SOCCER | Squad Suffers 1st Conference Loss

The Georgetown women’s soccer team lost its first Big East game of the year Sunday in a low-scoring 1-0 affair against Providence before returning to action Thursday and defeating Marquette 3-0.

Against Providence (9-6-0, 4-2-0 Big East), Georgetown (11-3-2, 5-1-1) failed to find the back of the net the entire game, despite outshooting Providence 18-4.

“It was disappointing,” Head Coach Dave Nolan said. “It was a big game, and we would have had a great chance to open up some sunlight between us and the rest of the pack [in the Big East]; now, we’re at the top of a very tight pack.”

The game was not only the Hoyas’ third loss of the year but also the third game in which they failed to score. Georgetown has also been shut out in one of its two ties, a home matchup against Rutgers (10-2-4, 4-2-3 Big Ten).

Coming off a dominant offensive performance against Villanova in a 5-0 victory, in which redshirt sophomore forward Amanda Carolan led the way with four goals, Georgetown looked to keep the ball rolling on Sunday.

However, it was Providence that drew the first and only blood of the game, a quick goal in the first six minutes of action off the foot of senior midfielder Christina Klaum.

“We gave up a goal off a long throw, which was disappointing because we saw it, and we trained [for] it,” Nolan said.

Despite having the clear advantage in shots (18-4) and corner kicks (8-0), the Hoyas were unable to equalize and tie the game.

Georgetown hit the crossbar twice in addition to three other shots on goal.

“We just had so much possession of the ball; we just had them pinned back in,” Nolan said. “We’d get the ball wide, and we’d be serving the ball into the box, but because they had so many numbers in there, it was very difficult for us to get in front of one.”

Senior midfielder Rachel Corboz took six shots, with junior forward Caitlin Farrell and sophomore defender Meaghan Nally adding three more each.

After their early goal, the Friars did not put a shot on net for the following 80-plus minutes.

Georgetown returned to action on Thursday in a home matchup against another Big East foe, Marquette (10-6-1, Big East 3-4-0). Despite having lost two of three games heading into the Marquette match, Nolan remained confident about his team’s abilities.

“We’ve dominated every game we’ve played, even the ones we’ve dropped points in,” Nolan said. “If we weren’t doing that, I’d probably be worried.”

Riding that optimism, the Hoyas beat the Golden Eagles, recording their 12th shutout of the season in a 3-0 victory.

Senior defender Taylor Pak notched her third goal of the in the 16th minute off an assist from Corboz, giving the Hoyas a 1-0 lead. Sophomore forward Paula Germino-Watnick and junior forward Amanda Carolan added goals in the 31st and 84th minutes, respectively, to give the Hoyas the decisive victory.

The victory brings Georgetown’s Big East record to 5-1-1, keeping them atop the conference standings, with Butler (10-1-4, 3-0-3 Big East) in second place.

Georgetown will face off against Butler this Sunday at Indianapolis. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m.

