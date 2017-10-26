WOMEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Tie Bulldogs, Maintain Big East Lead

A scoreless double-overtime tie Saturday on the road against No. 22 Butler kept Georgetown women’s soccer atop the Big East standings with one regular season game remaining.

Georgetown traveled to Indianapolis after a convincing 3-0 win Thursday against Marquette (11-6-1, 4-4 Big East) to take on the Butler Bulldogs (11-1-5, 4-0-4 Big East), the second-place team in the Big East standings.

Consistent with their other recent ties and defeats, the Blue and Gray held the advantage in shots (14-10) and corner kicks (6-3) but were unable to capitalize on any scoring opportunities to pull ahead.

“Defensively they have a really good setup. They place a 3-6-1, which is something we haven’t faced,” Head Coach Dave Nolan said. “I don’t think people are giving them enough credit. Us and them are legitimately the best two teams in the conference.”

A shot taken by sophomore midfielder Paula Germino-Watnick from the top of the box hit woodwork in the first half, and a header by freshman defender Kelly Ann Livingstone off a Germino-Watnick cross went just over the crossbar in the second half.

Germino-Watnick had four shots in the contest, and senior midfielder Rachel Corboz led the Hoyas with four of her own, including a pair saved by the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper in regulation.

In overtime, sophomore defender Meaghan Nally struck a low shot on goal and later saved a potential game-winning goal with a slide tackle.

Georgetown senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman made four saves in the contest, and was awarded Big East Goalkeeper of the Week for her performance in Sunday’s contest as well as Thursday’s win over Marquette.

Senior defender Elizabeth Wenger was also awarded Big East Defender of the Week for her efforts in the Hoyas’ pair of shutouts, the fourth time this season she has been honored with such an award.

“I’d be really disappointed if [Elizabeth Wenger] didn’t win Big East Defensive Player of the Year this year. She’s been tremendous,” Nolan said.

Wins in only two of their last five, including a disappointing 1-1 tie to Creighton (3-11-3, 1-5-2 Big East) at home, have dropped Georgetown (11-3-3, 5-1-2 Big East) out of United Soccer Coaches’ College Rankings.

As a result, maintaining home-field advantage throughout the Big East tournament has become even more important for the Hoyas in order to receive an invitation to the NCAA Tournament.

“That would give us our best chance to win the conference tournament, it’s where we had success last year,” Nolan said. “I think from an NCAA point of view right now, we’re probably right on the bubble.”

Up next, Georgetown faces off against Xavier (8-6-4, 4-2-2 Big East) in its last regular season matchup. The contest also serves as Senior Day for the Hoyas, as the team celebrates seven seniors graduating in the spring.

“It’s a great group of kids, first and foremost. They are so much fun to be around; they brought so much to the program on and off the field,” Nolan said. “You won’t have success if you don’t have good kids.”

The game will be played Thursday at Shaw Field, with kickoff slated for 2 p.m.

