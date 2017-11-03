WOMEN’S SOCCER | Big East Title Game Awaits Surging Hoyas

Georgetown women’s soccer is going to the Big East finals, looking to capture its second straight tournament championship after a dominating 4-0 semifinal win over Marquette on Thursday.

After three straight days of clouds and wind, the sun came out for the No. 19 Hoyas (13-3-3, Big East 6-1-2) in their semifinal matchup at Shaw Field. The tension could be felt in the atmosphere, as the fans, coaches and players alike were more aware of the high stakes.

Marquette (13-7-1, Big East 5-4-0) came into Thursday’s contest as the fourth seed in the Big East tournament, after defeating Xavier 3-0 on Sunday to advance to the semifinals.

The last time the two teams squared off, the Hoyas outshot the Golden Eagles 22-3 en route to a 3-0 victory at home.

In Thursday’s game, Georgetown set a physical tone from the start and kept up the intensity throughout by aggressively pressuring Marquette up high and causing turnovers, which the team turned into scoring chances.

“It’s a mentality of players. You can see, even from the front, we defend so hard, make it so difficult for teams to get anything going,” Head Coach Dave Nolan said.

Less than 10 minutes into the game, Georgetown opened the scoring with a goal by junior forward Caitlin Farrell off a pass from sophomore defender Meaghan Nally.

“From the beginning of the game, we knew we had to come out strong, because Marquette is a team we beat previously, so we knew that they were going to come out flying,” senior midfielder Rachel Corboz said.

Four minutes later, Corboz scored a goal off a free kick, one of three goals she either scored or assisted on off of set pieces.

“Set pieces have been a big part of my game,” Corboz said. “I’ve been working on them for a while, so to finally see that pay off in games is really important to me.”

Marquette’s best chance in the first half came with six minutes left, when a forward beat freshman defender Kelly Ann Livingstone down the right sideline and rifled a low shot, which senior goalkeeper Arielle Schechtman saved.

Livingstone redeemed herself in the second half, heading in a Corboz corner that bounced in the box, making the score 3-0 to the Hoyas. Corboz finished off the scoring with another goal off a free kick.

In addition to scoring, Corboz dominated the middle of the field with confidence, controlling the ball and finding her teammates with lead passes into tight spaces.

The Blue and Gray outshot the Golden Eagles 21-3 and had an 8-3 advantage in corner kicks.

Three Hoyas were awarded Big East Player of the Year Honors on Oct. 28.

Senior defender Elizabeth Wenger was named Defender of the Year, Schechtman Goalkeeper of the Year and Corboz Midfielder of the Year. Junior forwards Amanda Carolan and Caitlin Farrell joined these three on the Big East first team, while senior defender Taylor Pak and Nally were named to the second team, and Livingstone was named to the third.

“We’ve got great players,” Nolan said. “It just speaks volumes to the kids we bring here and the hard work they put in to become the great players they become.”

Georgetown will vie for its second straight Big East Tournament Championship on Sunday at Shaw Field, playing against Butler.

Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m.

