Women’s Lacrosse | Hoyas Secure Victory in Big East Opener

Looking to bounce back from a loss suffered three days before, the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team opened Big East play against Butler in Indianapolis last Saturday, defeating the Bulldogs 18-2.

“Honestly our biggest mindset was just focusing on what we were going to do. They didn’t have a lot of tendencies, we don’t know them as well as we know other teams,” Georgetown Head Coach Ricky Fried said.

The unknowns surrounding the inexperienced Butler team (1-8, 0-1 Big East) allowed Georgetown (3-5, 1-0 Big East) to focus on itself in the practices leading up to the game.

“Our biggest challenge right now is us: So, focusing on what we’re doing, how we’re doing it, is really more important than what other people are doing at the end of the day,” Fried said.

In its first year of play, Butler has notched one win and been outscored by its opposition 147-72. The Blue and Gray held the Bulldogs to four shots, while generating 41 of their own. Fried credited the Hoyas’ victory to their enhanced concentratoin.

“It’s about us staying mentally focused and present. We have a tendency to drift and then try to check back in, and I thought we stayed engaged for the majority of the game,” Fried said.

The first half set the tone for the rest of the game, with senior attack Kate Snouffer scoring on an unassisted tally less than one minute into play. By the end of the game, Snouffer had contributed seven points to Georgetown’s final tally, scoring a career-high four goals and three assists.

Fried emphasized, however, the importance of the little details over big plays.

“I think that a lot of the momentum pieces aren’t about goals or takeaways,” Fried said. “Consistently doing the little things as opposed to doing a big thing to try to get over the edge — it’s the little things that add up to make it look like a big thing a lot of the time.”

Many of Georgetown’s offensive contributions came from its strong sophomore class. Sophomore attacker Taylor Gebhardt finished with a hat trick and an assist for the Blue and Gray while sophomore midfielder Francesca Whitehurst added two goals and two assists.

Junior and freshman midfielders Georgia Tunney and Natalia Lynch each added two goals of their own. Sophomore attack Morgan Ryan and freshman attack Emily Ehle also made their offensive presence known. Ryan added a goal and an assist, and Ehle had two assists.

For the next stop on Georgetown’s four-game road trip, the team travels to Baltimore to face the Loyola Greyhounds (1-6). The game against Loyola rounds up Georgetown’s non-conference schedule for the season.

In preparation for Loyola, a team that currently suffers from a -30 goal differential thus far this season, Coach Fried insisted on looking past their win-loss record.

“Loyola is a very good team, five of their six losses are to teams in the top fifteen and outside of Florida they haven’t lost by more than four,” Fried said. “They’re really competitive, they’re really athletic and they’re going to be hungry because they haven’t won. So we’re really going to have to make sure that we’re not trying to match their energy, they have to match our energy. If we do that, we’re going to be successful.”

The game against Loyola is scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, at 7 p.m. at Loyola.

