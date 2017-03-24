Women’s Lacrosse | GU Comeback Bid Halted by Loyola

In its final nonconference game, the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team lost against the Loyola Greyhounds 11-7 on the road Wednesday night.

The Greyhounds (2-6, 1-0 Patriot League) blanked the Hoyas (3-6, 1-0 Big East) in the first half, owning a 6-0 lead at halftime. Georgetown struggled to gain possession, winning one draw control the entire half. Georgetown Head Coach Ricky Fries credited Loyola’s domination of draw controls and a poor start for the Georgetown offense for the lopsided first half.

“Two things, actually multiple things probably more than two. One, they dominated on the draw controls, so possession was in their favor. We did not clear the ball very well. Then when we actually got the ball on offense, we were really tentative and stagnant and turned the ball over a number of times,” Fries said.

The Greyhounds’ offense was led by sophomore attack Hannah Powers who scored five goals, four of which came in the first half. Senior attack Cami Whiteford and junior midfielder Hannah Savage finished with two goals each.

Georgetown remained scoreless for the first five minutes of the second half until sophomore attack Taylor Gebhardt scored her 17th goal of the season off an assist from sophomore midfielder Francesca Whitehurst. Gebhardt finished the game with three goals on seven shots to bring her season goal total to 19. Whitehurst led the Hoyas with three assists, bringing her season total to 14. Sophomore attack Morgan Ryan followed close behind, notching two goals.

Senior attack Kate Snouffer and freshman attack Emily Ehle both scored one goal for the Hoyas. Senior goalkeeper Maddy Fisher had two saves and allowed eight goals in 32 minutes played before getting replaced by sophomore goalkeeper Haelle Chomo who allowed three goals on nine shots.

Despite the slow start, the Hoyas went on a 4-0 run with ten minutes left in the game to close the gap to 10-7, until Loyola scored with just over 90 seconds left. Coach Fries said that winning draw controls 9-4 in the second half helped the Hoyas flip the momentum.

“We evened up the draw controls — ended up 10-10 over the course of the game. We were a lot more fluid on the offensive end of the field and played with a higher sense of urgency,” Fries said. “Basically, that’s what we talked about, today is the ‘Why’ and trying to figure that out because we can’t wait till we are down and then show up. We have to start like that. If we’re not good enough to beat a team then we aren’t good enough, but if you are good enough to beat a team, then you need to show up from the very beginning and play 60 minutes and not 20.”

The women’s lacrosse team finished its nonconference part schedule with a 2-6 record. Coach Fries said that while the results were disappointing, the team is focused on making the most of its conference schedule.

“Non-conference schedule is difficult by design, so disappointed in the results obviously, but feeling prepared for going into the conference and excited to have eight games left in the season. Now it’s an eight game season and we’re in control of where we end up. Nobody will remember the first nine games, depending on what we do with the last eight,” Fries said.

Georgetown’s next game is against the Connecticut Huskies (3-5, 0-1 Big East) Saturday. Junior attack Grace Nolan, with 20 goals and 15 assists, and senior attack Jacqueline Jordan, with 17 goals and 8 assists, lead the Huskies’ offense.

“[UConn is a] scrappy team. They are in a similar position to ours as far as youth — a lot of their top players are younger. They’re going to be aggressive and feisty. We’re going to have to be able to focus on us but also be able to handle, kind of, the B.S. that comes along with playing a chippy team,” Fries said.

The Hoyas’ game against the Huskies is Saturday at 1 p.m. at the George J. Sherman Family Sports Complex in Storrs, Conn.

