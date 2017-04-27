Women’s Lacrosse | GU to Play Florida for Top Seed in Big East

Coming off a stunning 9-7 upset over No. 16 University of Denver Pioneers, the Georgetown women’s lacrosse team faces the No. 2 University of Florida Gators on Saturday in a battle for the Big East regular season title and the top seed in the Big East Tournament.

Georgetown Head Coach Ricky Fried said Georgetown’s (9-7, 7-1 Big East) victory over Denver (12-3, 6-2 Big East) gives them confidence going forward.

“Each win becomes a little bit bigger and bigger, but beating a top-20 team gives us a lot of confidence. I think the way we beat them, especially in the first half, gives us a lot of confidence in our ability to execute our game plan and play at a really high level regardless of who the opponent is,” Fried said.

Against Denver, Georgetown came out shooting in the first half with 18 of their 24 total shots in the game. The Hoyas opened on a 3-0 run and ended the half on a 4-0 run to take a 7-2 lead. The Pioneers roared back in the second half with five goals, but the Hoyas were able to hold on for the win.

Newly minted Big East Attacker of the Week sophomore Morgan Ryan led the Hoyas with four goals against Denver. She attributed her success to the offense’s confidence.

“I think it was the confidence on the attacking end. We were running our sets, and we were beating their defense like we practiced. I think just having everyone on the same page just really helped us all click,” Ryan said.

Sophomore attack Taylor Gebhardt scored two goals for the Hoyas. Sophomore midfielder Francesca Whitehurst, who received Big East Midfielder of the Week honors for the third week in a row, scored one goal. Junior midfielder Georgia Tunney and junior midfielder Hannah Seibel also scored one goal each for Georgetown. Sophomore attack Julia Feiss led Denver with five goals.

The win against Denver is the crowning achievement in a remarkable turnaround for the Hoyas this season. Before entering conference play, the Hoyas stood at just 2-6. Now the team is 9-7 and just outside the top 25 in the national rankings.

“I think we have huge momentum after the Denver win with confidence in the way we’ve been playing. Going into this Big East Tournament, hopefully [we can] make a big run there,” Ryan said.

Coach Fried said the progress is not just represented in the record, but also in the team’s mentality. He said their progress is a response to their coaching and will help the team in future years.

“[For me], there’s a tremendous amount of pride in their ability to stay together as a team, but also continue to work and actually improve. Our record didn’t just get better; we’re actually better as a team right now. You can see a significant difference from not only last fall, but even from February, from where we are. So I guess [take] pride in their work ethic, their response to us,” Fried said.

With a team predominated by sophomores, Fried had to turn to his underclassmen to accept a large role within the team.

“Especially with a young group, you need to take those steps which aren’t always easy when you’re going through them, but it bodes well for the end of this season and definitely bodes well for future years with all the players that we have returning,” Fried said.

The Hoyas’ next task is even greater than their last. The Gators (14-2, 8-0 Big East) are ranked No. 2 nationally. A win for Georgetown would give them the No. 1 seed in the Big East tournament, as they would hold the tiebreaker over Florida. Coach Fried said the Hoyas need to bring their best game to Gainesville.

The Gators’ offense averages 16.88 goals per game compared to their opponents’ 8.81. Senior attack Mollie Stevens, sophomore attack Lindsey Ronbeck and junior attack Shayna Pirreca lead the Florida offense with over 40 goals each.

“They’re very talented. They’re tremendous athletes. They play super competitive. I think the biggest thing that we have to do is force the game to be played 7-on-7 at either end. I think that if we get into a track meet with them, that’s going to not go very well — so forcing them to play settled as much as possible. Draw controls will be big. At the end of the day, their physicality on their defensive end — those are going to be the keys for us,” Fried said.

Opening draw is set for Saturday at 1 p.m. in Gainesville, Fla.

