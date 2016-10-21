Women’s Golf | Sophomores Keep Shining

The Georgetown women’s golf team looks to continue its recent record-breaking success when it travels to Lehigh, Pa., to compete in the Lehigh Invitational this weekend.

The team recently placed fourth out of 18 teams at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate, where they shot plus 10 as a team. Prior to this, they finished second at the Princeton Invitational, where they shot plus 29 as a team.

The Hoyas are coming off a record-breaking weekend at the Ron Moore Intercollegiate two weeks ago. Sophomore Christina Parsells broke the school record with a final round 67, which included a hole-in-one and two eagles. Parsells tied for 12th at 1-over par, as did sophomore Alexa Popowitz.

Parsells and Popowitz were named Big East golfers of the week on Oct. 13 for their outstanding performances.

“I was hitting my irons really well all day. None of my putts were dropping. I just kept telling myself to keep hitting good shots and pretty soon my putts will drop,” Parsells said. “Then I had the hole-in-one. …I guess my adrenaline was pumping when I went to the next hole because it was a par-5 and I hit the green in two and made the putt for eagle. I was just really amped up and things were starting to go my way.”

The Hoyas have improved in their last two matches, shooting 893 and 874, respectively. The 874 was a 32-stroke decrease from their first match at William and Mary in late September. Coach Brophy attributes the improvement to the Hoyas’ consistent short game practice.

“We’ve been working on our short game a lot, that was something they had expressed when we went over our stats together. We talked about what areas needed improvement,” Brophy said. “Chipping in particular was one that was going to be very helpful if we were doing that well…Their putting stats are incredibly improved from early September to now. That’s very exciting. That has shaved many shots off their games.”

While the Hoyas have been working hard on their short game this season, Coach Brophy says the team is very strong in the long game.

“They strike the ball very well. They are really good from tee-to-green. They have really impressive stats when it comes to their long game. They are hitting a lot of fairways and hitting a lot of greens, so that’s been a very impressive part of our program as a whole,” Brophy said.

Parsells and Popowitz are not the only bright spots on this young team. Georgetown has received impressive performances from several other underclassmen, including sophomore Pendleton Bogache and freshman Ashley Fitzgibbons. Bogache finished plus nine at the Ron Moore, good enough for a tie for 50th, and Fitzgibbons finished tied for 39th with a finish of plus six.

Parsells feels confident about the team’s chances this weekend at Lehigh.

“We’ve been playing really well. Everyone has been posting awesome scores. In Denver, we didn’t count a 75 which is unbelievable,” Parsells said. “I think if everyone plays the best they can, we are going to have an unreal round.”

Coach Brophy is encouraging the team to focus on playing its best this weekend and to worry less about how the other teams are playing.

“We are looking to play our best. This has been a theme throughout the course of the year, and it really doesn’t matter what other teams are doing because, if we play well against our best scores, then we’ll put together a really good tournament,” Brophy said.

The Lehigh Invitational is this Saturday, Oct. 22, in Lehigh, Pa., and it is the team’s last match of the fall.

