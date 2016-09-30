Women’s Golf | Hoyas Tee Off with Ivies

The Georgetown women’s golf team will travel to Princeton, N.J. this weekend to compete in the Princeton Invitational.

The team recently placed 17th out of 20 teams at the Lady Paladin Invitational, where they shot +44 as a team. Prior to this, they finished second at the William and Mary Fall Invitational, where they shot +42 as a team.

The Hoyas will next face the entirety of the Ivy League at the Princeton Invitational. Head Coach Katie Brophy has set expectations high for the Hoyas.

“We always look forward to playing against the Ivy League. All the teams in the Ivy League will be there, so it will be a great opportunity for us to see where we can stack up against all of them. Obviously, we would like to come away with a top finish,” Brophy said.

Brophy noted two big-name teams that represent the biggest challenge for the Hoyas this weekend.

“Harvard is ranked the best, with Princeton closely behind them, so those will be the two biggest competitors for us,” Brophy said.

Georgetown has had very consistent scores in the first two invitationals, but Coach Brophy noted the importance in improving scores. He has also emphasized putting this past week in practice.

“Right now we are working on our putting. …We really think that putting it closer on our first putts and then converting some of our shorter putts will be the key to shooting some lower numbers,” Coach Brophy said.

An improvement in the short game could be the difference between a first or second place finish. Gaining better control of both long and short putts can increase players’ confidence and, of course, lead to lower scores.

Decreasing the number of putts can also allow a player to be more conservative with her longer shots. It can help save a player from mistakes during a round, turning a bad hole into a one.

Such practice can help the golf team continue to develop. With most of the players on the team being freshmen and sophomores, the Hoyas can use their youth to their advantage.

Three sophomores lead the team: Alexa Popowitz, Christina Parsells and Pendleton Bogache. Parsells was a first-team All-Big East selection last season. Popowitz was a second-team All-Big East selection last season and led the Hoyas at the William and Mary Fall Invitational with a score of 224 (+8), finishing in a tie for third place individually. Bogache led the team at the Lady Paladin Invitational with a score of 222 for three rounds (+6). In addition, freshman Ashley Fitzgibbons has gotten off to a quick start in the first two matches, finishing second-best on the team on both occasions.

That much success by underclassmen inevitably excites coaches, who know that the athletes will continue to develop as their careers continue. Brophy is no different and has plenty of confidence in her young core.

“The nucleus of our team is sophomores, so having one year under their belt has shown that they can compete at really any level. But coming back this year after really productive summers from all three of them, they are all ready to go and shoot low numbers. They are all really competitive and a very close group of friends,” Brophy said. “It’s been nice having them come back with some experience.”

The Princeton Invitational is this Saturday, Oct. 1, at Princeton, N.J.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.