Women’s Golf | GU Shows Continued Improvement

During a record-breaking weekend for the Georgetown women’s golf team, sophomore Christina Parsells led the way with a school record 5-under par 67 at the Ron Moore Women’s Intercollegiate in Colorado this past weekend. Her record-breaking round included a hole-in-one on the second to last hole as well as three eagles.

The previous school record had belonged to Chelsea Curtis, who shot a 68 at the 2008 East Carolina Lady Pirate Invitational.

The team as a whole broke the school record for lowest round in the final round by shooting a score of 285. This comes just one week after the team broke the school record at the Princeton Invitational with a score of 288.

The Hoyas ended up shooting 874 (+10), good for fourth place out of 18. Pepperdine came in first place with a score of 854 (-10). Denver came in second with a six-under 858, and Kentucky came in third with a seven-over 871. Georgetown finished just ahead of Colorado State, who shot an eleven-over 875, and Nebraska, who shot a twelve-over 876.

The Hoyas last tournament was the Princeton Invitational, where they came in second place with a score of 893 (+29) as a team. Columbia came in first place, shooting 891 (+27). Yale came in third place with a score of 897 (+33), and the host Princeton came in fifth with a 38-over 902.

The golf team has significantly improved this fall. They shot 906 in its first match at William and Mary, 908 down at Furman in its second match, 893 at Princeton and 874 this weekend at the Ron Moore. The Hoyas seem to be developing a hot streak, with these scores notching three top-five finishes in four tournaments.

The Hoyas’ core of sophomores continues to drive the team this fall. Parsells finished tied for 12th with a one-over 217, tying fellow sophomore Alexa Popowitz. Pendleton Bogache, another sophomore, tied for 50th with a nine-over 225. Freshman Ashley Fitzgibbons tied for 39th place with a six-over 222. Fitzgibbon’s 222 was her lowest score for the Hoyas so far.

Fitzgibbons has had early success to begin her collegiate career, consistently shooting in the 220 range. Junior Jacuelyn Eleey has also made some great contributions, especially at the Princeton Invitational, where she finished best on the team with a five-over 221.

Georgetown’s next match is the Lehigh Fall Invitational, beginning on Oct. 22 in Lehigh, Pa. The Lehigh Invitational is the team’s last match of the fall.

Sports Information could not be reached for comment.

