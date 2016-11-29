Women’s Basketball | Star Players Aim to Extend Winning Streak

The Georgetown women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to three games with a 68-54 victory over Penn State (4-2) this past weekend. The win was the second for the Hoyas (4-2) at the San Juan Shootout. Georgetown finished the tournament with an undefeated 2-0 record.

“At no point did we seem outmatched, at no point did we seem weary,” Head Coach Natasha Adair said. “For our kids to be able to make adjustments and to find enough fight and enough focus to get the wins — it was great.”

Sophomore guard Dionna White led the way for the Hoyas against the Lady Lions. The contest was close through the first 33 minutes of play, but a 15-4 run from Georgetown in the fourth quarter allowed the Hoyas to pull away late. White scored seven of those 15 points down the stretch on her way to a game-high and season-high 21 points.

“Dionna has a way of putting this team on her back,” Adair said of White’s performance.

Junior guard Dorothy Adomako added 15 points for the Hoyas and was perfect from the free-throw line in the closing minutes of the game, going 4-of-4 to give Georgetown its first double-digit lead of the game. Senior forward Faith Woodard also chipped in 13 points against Penn State to go along with a game-high nine rebounds.

Woodard was a force for the Hoyas throughout the San Juan Shootout, pouring in a game-high and season-high 23 points and pulling down eight rebounds to lead Georgetown to a seven-point victory over Wright State (4-2) in the first matchup of the tournament.

“Faith has been consistent from day one,” Adair said of Woodard’s play. “She is leading on and off the court, and you can just see her flourish so far early this season. In all the games she has been in, she is just way more aggressive and assertive. She is just doing what we need her to do. She is our X-factor.”

Adomako and White were also major factors for the Hoyas in the win over the Raiders. White scored 15 points, and Adomako added 16 in addition to a game-high nine rebounds in a contest that was decided in the final five minutes of play. Trailing by one point with 4:59 remaining, White hit a three-pointer to give the Hoyas a lead that they managed to maintain in the closing minutes of the game.

Georgetown looks to extend its unbeaten streak to four when it visits Towson (5-0) on Wednesday.

“The motivation for us is being consistent. We are approaching this game like any other game,” Adair said.

Senior guard Raven Bankston and sophomore guard Sianni Martin have emerged as the greatest threats for the Tigers.

Bankston is averaging a team-high 22 points per game and has been the leading scorer for Towson in four of its first five games. Most notably, she scored nearly half of her team’s points in a five-point win over Cornell (4-2), netting 30 of Towson’s 68 total points. Defensively, Bankston also has 24 steals on the season thus far.

Martin is currently averaging 16 points per game and ranks second on the team in assists with 13 on the season.

Both Bankston and Martin are threats from beyond the arc and at the free-throw line. Bankston leads the team with 11 threes this season, while Martin has chipped in 10. Martin has been the most consistent member of the Towson team from the line, making 88.9 percent of her shots from the charity stripe. Bankston’s 88.2 free-throw percentage is not far behind.

“Their guards are playing really well for them,” Adair said of Towson’s Bankston and Martin. “They are going to want to play fast. They are going to defend us and try to turn us over. … And we need to make sure we take care of the ball, handle their pressure and contain their guards.”

Adair believes that her team’s biggest advantage over Towson is its depth, but acknowledges that being the visiting team also poses challenges.

“We play so many people. We go really deep into our bench,” Adair said. “But again, we’re on the road and when you go into someone else’s house, you have to make sure that you are focused, that you are dialed in, that you are disciplined.”

Georgetown’s chance to rise to the occasion and snap Towson’s unbeaten streak is slated for Wednesday at SECU Arena in Towson, Md. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.