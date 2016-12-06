Women’s Basketball | Hoyas Extend Streak to 5 Games

The Georgetown women’s basketball team extended its winning streak to five games Sunday, closing out a seven-game road swing with a 54-46 victory over Delaware.

“We want to be road tested,” Head Coach Natasha Adair said. “We learned to play through adversity, whether it was playing in another team’s gym or on a neutral site and our kids for sure grew up during this road swing.”

Sophomore guard Dionna White led the Hoyas’ (6-2 Big East) offense against a tough Blue Hens (5-3 CAA) defense. White, who is currently averaging a team-high 15.8 points per game, scored 18 against the Blue Hens. The sophomore was perfect from the free-throw line and corralled six rebounds.

White got the job done on the defensive end of the floor as well, adding a game-high four steals and one block. Additionally, five of her six boards were on the defensive glass.

“Dionna White prides herself with defense,” Adair said. “She’s a hard-nosed defender and sometimes that gets lost because she does fill up the basket with her offensive contributions. She’s just that versatile player that can play both sides of the ball.”

Although they did not have an answer for White, the Blue Hens were able to contain the Hoyas’ two other offensive threats. Senior forward Faith Woodard, who averages 15.6 points per game, and junior guard Dorothy Adomako, averaging 13.6 points per game on the season, were both held to single-digit scoring. Senior guards Mykia Jones and Jade Martin filled the offensive gap, scoring nine and eight points, respectively.

“We talk about the versatility of this team. We have certain players that may have off nights, but then you have Mykia Jones, who has stepped up as of late, to come in and really contribute and kind of put the team of her back and then you have Jade Martin, who was a big spark,” Adair said in reference to the senior guard and senior forward.

For Delaware, sophomore forward Nicole Enabosi scored a game-high 19 points with a game-high 12 rebounds, giving her a double-double. The sophomore also had a game-high three blocks and a team-high three steals.

“We told our kids that [Enabosi] was going to be a tough matchup. Nicole is athletic. She is versatile. She rebounds the ball like crazy. She’s also just that fearless scorer,” Adair said.

The opening quarter of the matchup was tightly contested. The score was tied on four different occasions, with no team ever leading by more than three points. At the end of the first ten minutes of play, the score was set at 11-11.

However, the Hoyas came out strong in the second and scored six straight points to take a 17-11 lead. With 2:43 remaining in the first half, two free throws by senior guard Tyshell King gave Georgetown its first double-digit lead of the game. The Blue Hens managed to cut the deficit to seven points just before time expired in the half and went into the locker room trailing 28-21.

“We fine tuned some things [in the second quarter] and just focused on being where we needed to be defensively and just making it a little harder for [Delaware] to run their offense,” Adair said. “I just challenged our kids to just tighten up their focus and they responded.”

Delaware scored the first four points of the third quarter, cutting Georgetown’s lead to three. The Hoyas responded, extending their advantage to nine points with 2:07 left in the period.

The Blue Hens threatened again as the quarter was closing, pulling within four points with nine seconds remaining. However, a layup by White as time expired pushed Georgetown to 38-32 heading into the final ten minutes.

The Hoyas came out on fire to start the fourth quarter, going on a 9-2 run, giving them a 13-point lead — their largest of the game. Delaware refused to go down without a fight. The Blue Hens put together a 12-2 run to pull within three points with only 1:27 remaining.

Woodard, who scored only three points so far, responded for the Hoyas with a game-changing three pointer. Delaware had two chances to score on its next offensive possession, but missed both a layup and a three-pointer.

The Hoyas came away with the defensive rebound, and White was fouled with 11 seconds remaining in the contest. The sophomore sunk both free throws, pushing Georgetown’s lead to eight. The Blue Hens were unable to score in the closing seconds of the game, and when time expired, the Hoyas led 54-46.

“The one thing with this team is, having been in some of these back and forth battles, you don’t see us on our heels. You don’t see that look in their eyes of fear or desperation,” Adair said. “I’m just proud of my team to just grind it out and use all the grit that we had in us on the road against a tough Delaware team to make the plays down the stretch that we needed to make to get the win.”

Georgetown returns to McDonough Arena on Thursday against George Mason (5-4, 1-0 A-10). It will be the Hoyas’ first home game since they defeated George Washington (7-2, 1-0 A-10) in the season opener.

“I am so excited and God knows I’m ready to be back home,” Adair said.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.

