Women’s Basketball | Hoyas Extend Season-High Winning Streak to Four Games

A balanced offensive effort lifted the Georgetown women’s basketball team (5-2, 0-0 Big East) to a 75-59 victory over Towson (5-1, 0-0 CAA). Five players scored in double figures for the Hoyas as they handed the Tigers their first loss of the season.

“We knew Towson had been playing really, really well,” Head Coach Natasha Adair said. “But to hand them their first loss wasn’t really the motivation, it was more about doing what we needed to do to get the victory.”

Junior guard Dorothy Adomako was the high-scorer for Georgetown, netting 17 points to go along with eight rebounds. Senior guard Mykia Jones and senior forward Faith Woodard each contributed 15 points. Woodard also grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds, giving her a double-double on the day.

Despite being held scoreless for the first 29 minutes of the contest, sophomore guard Dionna White managed to chip in 12 points for the Hoyas. White also pulled down seven rebounds.

“We are a very versatile team,” Adair said. “For the majority of the game, it just whatever options come out of the offense. Our kids have the confidence and the green light to take that shot or drive that lane, or do whatever they need to do to take the best shot possible.”

Rounding out the double-digit scoring for Georgetown was freshman center Olivia Ramil. In her fifth start for the Hoyas, Ramil went 5-7 from the field on her way to scoring a career-high 10 points.

“Olivia has a very strong skill set offensively. You look at her and you don’t realize how agile she is on her feat and just the IQ that she plays with,” Adair said. “She definitely going to be someone to watch along this journey.”

Georgetown led by seven at the end of the first quarter, but fell behind in the closing minutes of the second period. A layup by senior forward Brianna Bush, who scored 10 points in the contest, ignited a 12-0 run for the Tigers. The Hoyas trailed by five at halftime.

“We went into the locker room and we regrouped,” Adair said. “We needed to come out of the locker room and send a message that we were dialed in, that we were focused, and ready to go.”

The halftime adjustments paid off for Georgetown. After giving up a three-pointer to open the third quarter, the Hoyas went on an impressive 10-2 run to regain the lead with 5:17 left in the period. Georgetown then scored another 10 straight points, extending the run to 20-2 and giving the Hoyas an 11-point lead.

“We turned it up defensively [in the third quarter]. I think that is what the difference was because then we were able to impose our will more in transition and on the offensive end,” Adair said.

The fourth quarter began with Georgetown leading by nine, but a quick three-pointer from Jones extended the Hoyas’ lead to 12 points. For the remainder of the game, Georgetown maintained a double-digit lead. When the final buzzer sounded the Hoyas held a 16-point advantage over the Tigers.

Georgetown will be back in action Sunday. The Hoyas will travel to Newark, Del. to take on the Delaware Blue Hens. When the two teams faced off last season, Georgetown won the contest 61-50.

“[Delaware] is a very tough, very physical opponent,” Adair said. “Our approach will be the same in terms of focusing on defense and just imposing our will. I want to challenge our team to get off to a good start and sustain it… and to close out this non-conference road stand with a victory.”

Tip off is set for 2 p.m.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.