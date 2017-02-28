Women’s Basketball | Hoyas End Regular Season on Two Game Skid

After an up-and-down regular season, the Georgetown women’s basketball team finished its Big East slate on a skid, losing a pair of road games to two of the conference’s top teams.

The Hoyas (17-11, 9-9 Big East) fell to the Marquette Golden Eagles (22-7, 13-5 Big East) by a score of 80-70 on Friday night before losing 79-70 to the No. 18 DePaul Blue Demons (24-6, 16-2 Big East) on Sunday afternoon.

“To play two of the top [teams], you have to put together a full 40-minute game,” Georgetown Head Coach Natasha Adair said. “On the road against a tough opponent, your room for error is minimal.”

Georgetown finishes the season with an even 9-9 record in conference play, earning the No. 6 seed in next week’s Big East Tournament. The Hoyas will have a bye in the first round of the tournament before a rematch against the Golden Eagles in the quarterfinals.

In Friday’s game against Marquette, Georgetown’s top three scorers produced high-scoring outputs: junior guard Dorothy Adomako posted a game-high 21 points while sophomore guard Dionna White and senior forward Faith Woodard added 18 points each. However, the rest of the Hoyas’ roster posted 13 points, failing to support the likes of the team’s big three. Meanwhile, Marquette’s offensive output was more balanced, as it had six players score at least eight points, including four with 14 or more.

“They have talent in all five positions. They play about six to seven people. They’re going to score. They’re high octane, and they’re going to score. We want to make it hard for them, but I don’t think you make it hard for them if you give them 16 second-chance points,” Adair said.

Georgetown kept the score close for most of the contest, but struggled to build enough momentum to gain a significant lead. The Golden Eagles held the edge in rebounding and fouls, out-rebounding the Hoyas 49-36 and committing just 12 fouls to the Hoyas’ 20.

“As a coach and with my staff, our job is to come up with some adjustments but still promote the winning spirit and still encourage them. It’s 0-0 when we get to Milwaukee [on Sunday]. It’s a new season,” Adair said.

Woodard was dominant in Sunday’s game, posting a career-high 31 points and adding 11 rebounds in her final regular season game. The senior played all 40 minutes and converted 13-of-16 free throw attempts.

“If I had to use a word, Faith has been consistent for the most part this year. She started off [the season] by saying, ‘Hey coach, I want that role. I want to be that leader. I want the team to follow me,’ and how befitting is it for her to finish her last regular season game at DePaul in such a big way,” Adair said.

Still, Woodard’s effort was not enough against a DePaul team that has dominated most of its conference schedule. Woodard was the sole Georgetown player to reach double-digit points, as White, Adomako and junior forward Cynthia Petke combined to convert on five of 28 field goal attempts.

The Blue Demons got off to a very fast start, quickly jumping out to a 14-2 lead and eventually stretching it to 31-13 late in the first quarter. Georgetown went on a 7-0 run to close the lead to 48-34 at halftime, but was still facing a steep uphill climb entering the second half.

The Hoyas continued to fight in the second half, going on an 11-1 run to get within four points late in the third quarter. However, Georgetown was unable to get any closer than that, as the team’s early deficit proved to be too much to overcome.

Having played them twice already this season, the Hoyas are going to be familiar with whatever game plan the Golden Eagles use against them on Sunday. Despite losing to them in both games, Adair has faith that her team can pull out the victory.

“Our players are hungry, and we’re still talking about what we want to do to get this Big East Championship, and what we want to do for postseason play, and play our best basketball heading into March … it’s hard to beat a team three times, especially if we’re locked in and know what to do,” Adair said.

Georgetown travels back to Milwaukee to face Marquette again next Sunday at 3:30 p.m. for the quarterfinals of the Big East Tournament. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 2.

