Women’s Basketball | Hoyas Down Pirates, Fall to Red Storm on Road Trip

On its annual tri-state area road trip, the Georgetown women’s basketball team had mixed results, dominating Seton Hall (11-15, 4-11 Big East) 77-60 Friday night before falling to St. John’s (17-9, 9-6 Big East) 65-54 Sunday afternoon.

The Hoyas (15-9, 7-7 Big East) started off the weekend with a strong effort against the Pirates, riding an explosive third quarter to a blowout victory. Georgetown led 41-30 at halftime, sealing the game by dominating the third quarter, outscoring Seton Hall 28-12 in the period.

“That’s always good, when we can go deep in our bench and everyone can take part in the game and so I just thought that we came out very focused, very disciplined,” Georgetown Head Coach Natasha Adair said. “I just felt like we were clicking on all cylinders in that game for the most part.”

Senior forward Faith Woodard scored a team-high 19 points, attacking the rim throughout the game and converting 7-of-8 free throw attempts. Sophomore guard Dorothy Adomako — returning to the starting lineup after coming off the bench for one game — added 18 points.

Still, the most noteworthy performance for the Hoyas came from senior forward Cynthia Petke, who was aggressive early and often on her way to a season-high 17 points. Petke, who averages only 4.7 points per game, scored 11 points in the first quarter alone. She was aggressive in the post and converted several outside jump shots.

“What I really fell in love [with] about Cynthia and her game and why I thought she’d fit in to what we’re doing is because of her blue-collar mentality. She is a worker, she’s fearless on the glass, and she does have the ability to score,” Adair said. “She’s really trusting it and trusting the process and embracing her role. It’s been a big bonus for us for sure.”

Sophomore guard Dionna White, who leads the team with 15.2 points per game, struggled to score against Seton Hall, going scoreless in the first half before finishing with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting from the field. Despite the poor shooting, White contributed with nine rebounds and five assists, and her teammates stepped up to replace her normal scoring output.

The lopsided score allowed the Hoyas’ stars to rest for the entire fourth quarter, as Adair was able to extend her rotation and give playing time to 12 different players, including freshman walk-on guard Marvellous Osagie-Erese, an East Orange, N.J., native who played only a few miles away from her hometown in front of family and friends.

“For her to be able to get in and contribute — I think I called four plays for her, I was just trying to get her a basket. But what makes me smile even more is that the bench was ready to erupt, and you don’t see that a lot with these walk-ons and everyone embracing them,” Adair said.

On Sunday, the Hoyas traveled to New York City to face the Red Storm. After an even first quarter in which both teams scored 18 points, Georgetown was unable to recover from a second-quarter scoring drought. Over a seven-minute span, the Red Storm went on a 17-0 run, opening up a 37-24 halftime lead.

“I thought we started strong. I thought we opened up the floor a little bit and saw Dorothy attacking, saw Faith attacking. But my hat goes off to St. John’s. On their floor, they are a championship team and I thought they turned it up and we stepped back on our heels a little bit,” Adair said.

The Hoyas made a final comeback attempt, going on a 10-0 run early in the fourth quarter and eventually cutting the lead to 59-54 with two minutes left. However, their efforts fell short as the Red Storm found their offensive rhythm to close out the game.

Next weekend, the Hoyas host their final home games of the season, facing Butler on Friday at 7 p.m. before welcoming Xavier on Saturday at 2 p.m

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.