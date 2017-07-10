Wawa to Open in Georgetown in 2018

To the delight of its growing client base, Wawa Inc., a chain of convenience stores and gas stations headquartered in Chester Heights, Penn., recently announced a location in Georgetown slated to open in 2018.

Founded in 1964, the chain has more than 750 stores along the East Coast, with locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Central Florida. As the company continues to expand, it hopes to leave its mark in Washington, D.C., as well; within the next three years, Wawa plans to open five to 10 stores in the District.

At its community partnership event this June, Wawa announced that its first store in D.C. will open in December 2017. A 10-minute walk south of Dupont Circle, the upcoming store will be Wawa’s biggest to date, covering 9,200 square feet.

“We are thrilled to start expanding into the Washington, D.C., market and bring our urban store design to this incredible community,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa’s president and CEO, at the event. “While we currently have stores throughout Virginia and Maryland, we look forward to bringing our unique mix of quality and convenience to residents of our nation’s capital by providing a unique, restaurant-style location created specifically for the D.C. customer.”

Luckily for Georgetown students, Wawa’s second D.C. storefront will be located quite close to home, at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Prospect Street. Wawa promises its future visitors a deluxe dining and shopping experience, and plans for the store to have a special architectural design tailored to the historic Georgetown neighborhood.

This new location is expected to open by the end of 2018. In the meantime, however, loyal Wawa fans are excited for the newest addition to the neighborhood.

“We’ve been overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and support from our D.C.-area fans who are already eagerly anticipating Wawa opening in their city, and we can’t wait to open our doors to our D.C. friends and neighbors for the first time this December,” Gheysens said.

Customers can look forward to enjoying Wawa’s signature dishes, in particular, its hoagies and submarine sandwiches. Wawa serves both cold and hot hoagies; popular varieties include roasted chicken, meatball and Philly cheesesteak, and Italian and turkey veggie ranch, respectively. Georgetown’s Wawa will offer new menu items as well, including custom-made salads and nitro cold brew coffee, the latter of which will add to a long list of specialty beverages offered at the store.

Although Georgetown students and residents must wait for more than a year for their own local store, Wawa’s presence is already being felt in D.C. As the chain continues to expand, it may find that its all-American food staples are a perfect match for the nation’s capital city.

The first Wawa store in D.C. will be located at 1111 19th St. The second, in Georgetown, will be located at the intersection of Wisconsin Avenue and Prospect Street.

