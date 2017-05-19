Upcoming Movie Releases

Wonder Woman | JUNE 2

Directed by Patty Jenkins | Starring Gal Gadot and Chris Pine

Israeli actress Gal Gadot made her on-screen debut as Wonder Woman in “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” in 2016. Despite the film’s poor critical reception, Gadot was highly praised for her standout portrayal of the fierce superheroine, leaving fans of DC Comics eagerly awaiting her standalone film: “Wonder Woman,” set to premiere June 2. “Wonder Woman” is an epic origin story that will follow the Amazonian princess warrior Diana Prince as she leaves her reclusive island of Themyscira to try to stop World War I, discovering her heroic identity along the way. Gadot stars alongside Chris Pine, who plays Steve Trevor, the American pilot who convinces Diana to leave her home to save the outside world from ruin — and, ultimately, fulfill her destiny as Wonder Woman.

THE BEGUILED | JUNE 23

Directed by Sofia Coppola | Starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman

In 1971, Clint Eastwood and Geraldine Page starred in “The Beguiled,” a drama based on Thomas P. Cullinan’s 1966 Southern Gothic novel of the same name. Although the film was well-received by critics, it remained largely unrecognized in the United States — until this year. On June 23, audiences across the country will be able to relive all of the sinister drama and mystery of the original in a remake of the film written and directed by Sofia Coppola. “The Beguiled” takes place during the Civil War telling the story of an injured soldier, played by Colin Farrell, who arrives at a women’s boarding school in the South. As the women of the school, played by Nicole Kidman, Kirsten Dunst and Elle Fanning, become increasingly infatuated with the soldier, the school’s tense atmosphere of sexual repression and secrecy threatens to explode in violence and betrayal.

SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING | JULY 7

Directed by Jon Watts | Starring Tom Holland and Michael Keaton

In any given year, a good portion of new cinematic releases are remakes of older films, and superhero franchises are especially well-known for being given the Hollywood reset treatment. This year, for example, Marvel Studios will release “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” with rising star Tom Holland in the lead role of Peter Parker. Holland is the third actor to play Spider-Man in roughly a decade and has big shoes to fill — Tobey Maguire starred in the first “Spider-Man” in 2002, and Andrew Garfield in the 2012 reboot — yet promises to bring a fresh and youthful approach to the character. This time around, the focus of the film will be Parker’s difficulty to balance his life as a high schooler with his role as a superhero, as he faces a dangerous new threat: the villainous Vulture, to be played by Michael Keaton. Fans of the franchise will want to mark their calendars for July 7 — the film’s premiere date — and see for themselves whether or not the new series lives up to its expectations.

DUNKIRK | JULY 21

Directed by Christopher Nolan | Starring Tom Hardy and Mike Rylance

In a summer of comedies and superhero blockbusters, Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” stands out as a powerful must-see film, sure to move audiences with its compelling wartime story. Set for release July 21, the film is about the Dunkirk evacuation of World War II — an event that shaped the course of the 20th century, particularly for the British. Nolan chose to tell the story through a threefold perspective, looking at the military operative through land, air and sea, without focusing on one specific protagonist or character arc. In fact, “Dunkirk” develops much of its story through its score and cinematography, with little conversation between characters, adding to its heightened sense of suspense and tension. Its male-dominated cast includes a number of high-profile actors — Tom Hardy, Mike Rylance, Cillian Murphy and Sir Kenneth Branagh — who face the challenge of bringing the dialogue-thin script to life. Given Nolan’s status as one of the most accomplished filmmakers of the 21st century, “Dunkirk” is widely expected to be a standout of the season, as Nolan expertly weaves a poignant human story over the backdrop of one of the most historic events of the war.

THE DARK TOWER | AUGUST 4

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel | Starring Idris Elba and

Matthew McConaughey

Although many film adaptations of Stephen King’s novels have fallen squarely in the horror genre, the latest of its kind, “The Dark Tower,” will combine elements of science fiction, fantasy and Western film. “The Dark Tower” continues King’s eight-part book series of the same name, telling the story of Roland Deschain — played by Idris Elba — a man sworn to protect the Dark Tower, the supernatural object that holds his universe together. Deschain’s mission is complicated by the arrival of the villainous Walter Padick — played by the Academy Award-winning Matthew McConaughey — a sorcerer quite literally hellbent on stopping him. With its two highly accomplished lead actors and the source text of one of the best suspense writers of all time, “The Dark Tower” promises to be one of the most thrilling watches of the summer. The film will be released in theaters Aug. 4 and a television series, also to star Elba, is currently in the works.

