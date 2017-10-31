$50 Million Donation to Fund Cooper Field Expansion

Cooper Field is set to undergo renovations for a new 3,000-seat facility with new restrooms, locker rooms and other features starting December 2017.

The project will expand Cooper Field’s current 2,500-seat occupancy and provide a new concessions area, a press box and new entryways to the field, according to the funding approval document.

The new project is a result of a $50 million donation to Georgetown University from the Cooper family, Robin Morey, vice president of Planning and Facilities Management, announced Oct. 6.

The renovations will not have any immediate effects on students and athletes, project manager Chris Jordan said.

“The actual field (synthetic turf) will not be impacted by the work,” Jordan wrote in an email to The Hoya. “All construction activities will take place to the west of the current field with very minimal impact to the field.”

The current bleachers and press boxes on the west side of the field closest to Yates Field House will be moved to the east side of the field by Harbin Hall, according to Jordan.

Construction is scheduled to take 14 months after its starting point in December 2017.

“GU game day and football locker rooms will be fit-out as funding becomes available from additional philanthropy,” the funding document said.

The Cooper family donation is the Georgetown athletic program’s single biggest donation, as well as one of the largest philanthropic gifts the university has received, according to a university news release Oct. 6.

The funding for the renovation of Cooper Field is coupled with the funding of a leadership program for student athletes, now called the Cooper Athletics Leadership Program. The program targets the integration of the study and practice of leadership with student athletes. The curriculum includes a four-year series of leadership classes, with the goal of introducing students to their own leadership styles and ideologies.

Lee Reed, director of intercollegiate athletics, said the Cooper family’s donation will be remembered for years to come, and that it will affect student life positively.

“The Coopers’ generous gift will continue to have a significant and lasting impact on the Department of Athletics, as well as the entire university,” Reed wrote in an Oct. 6 news release. “The renovations to Cooper Field will enable us to achieve the specific operating needs of our Division I athletics program while providing a central and multifunctional gathering place for students, faculty, staff, alumni and visitors.”

