University Email Accounts Targeted by Phishing Scam

University students and faculty may have inadvertently compromised their Georgetown email accounts after being targeted by a nationwide phishing scam involving fake Google Docs invitations, according to Georgetown Chief Information Officer Judd Nicholson.

The widespread scam involves emails inviting recipients to open a Google Doc, which, if opened, allows hackers to gain access to the recipient’s Google account. The scam replicates itself by sending the same link to users’ contacts. The emails, sent by hackers, are disguised to look as if they were sent from legitimate university email accounts — a practice known as “spoofing.”

Information technology experts said the scam is widespread and nearly impossible to detect, because it contains a real Google link and does not contain red flags, like spelling or formatting errors. Google said it is investigating the scam and advised users not to open any unexpected Google invitations and to report any scam emails they receive.

Though the purpose of the scam remains unclear, hackers may be capable of accessing all of the victims’ emails or revoking the victim’s access to their own account by changing the password, according to a Reddit threat discussing the scam.

People affected by the scam are advised to revoke permissions for Google Docs by accessing their account security settings.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

