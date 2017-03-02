University Appoints New Dean for College

Christopher S. Celenza, the vice provost for faculty affairs at Johns Hopkins University, will serve as the next dean of the Georgetown College starting July 1, according to a campuswide email from University President John J. DeGioia sent Thursday morning.

Celenza also serves as a professor in the German and romance languages and classics departments at Johns Hopkins.

Celenza has a long history in scholarship, according to DeGioia. He served as the chair of the classics department at Johns Hopkins, was the founding director of the Charles Singleton Center for the Study of Pre-Modern Europe, a multi-departmental study focusing on the history of premodern Europe, and served as vice dean for humanities and social science.

DeGioia said Celenza is well-known for his work in academia.

“Dr. Celenza is known for his exceptional scholarship — he is the author of seven books, 40 articles and book chapters, and countless published reviews and short notes — and is the recipient of numerous awards,” DeGioia wrote.

DeGioia convened a search committee after College Dean Chester Gillis announced in March he would conclude his term at the end of the 2016-17 school year. Gillis will rejoin the theology department as a professor following a sabbatical next year.

