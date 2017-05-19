TV Shows to Catch This Summer

‘Master of None’

When “Master of None” premiered on Netflix in 2015, viewers of the show were instantly captivated by its stunning authenticity and witty humor, lauding comedian Aziz Ansari for writing such a thoughtful and culturally relevant script. The show addresses the personal issues faced by its main character, Dev — played by Ansari — who struggles with his identity as the son of immigrants, a millennial searching for employment and simply as a single man trying to navigate a rapidly changing dating scene.

The second season of “Master of None” premiered May 12 on Netflix. Composed of 10 episodes, the season heads in a more developed direction, highlighting new subject matter as well as continuing to employ different visual elements to provide fans with a distinctive and compelling viewing experience. Although a third season has yet to be confirmed, season two of “Master of None” provides audiences with enough clever humor and insight to last the summer.

‘Game of Thrones’

Perhaps the most anticipated show of the summer, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” returns for its seventh — and penultimate — season July 16. Although returning for only seven episodes, as opposed to the usual 10 per season, “Game of Thrones” has legions of fans anticipating its summer premiere date, having garnered a significant following since its debut in 2011. Joining fan-favorite cast members Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington and Peter Dinklage are newcomers Jim Broadbent and Tom Hopper, playing Archmaester Marwyn and Dickon Tarly, respectively — characters who will certainly bring their fair share of drama to the fantastical world of Westeros.

The Emmy Award-winning series not only plans to expand its cast, but also promises to deliver on and resolve storylines that began in the show’s first season, as it slowly brings characters together for a final battle for power. With its gifted cast, critically acclaimed script and beloved story, “Game of Thrones” is certainly one of the top TV picks for this summer.

‘Orange Is the New Black’

After ending on a dramatic cliffhanger last season, Netflix’s critically acclaimed hit series “Orange Is the New Black” is back, picking up right where the season four finale left off. After the tragic death of one of their own, the prisoners of Litchfield Prison are ready to revolt, angry at the actions of their oppressors. The fifth season, which will take course over three drama-filled days at the prison, will show new sides of the characters that fans have come to love, bringing a greater level of depth to the already well-developed show.

Although no new actors are set to be introduced this season, long-standing cast member Laura Prepon — who plays the mysterious Alex Vause — will direct the 10th episode, marking her highly anticipated directorial debut. The fifth season, which will span 13 episodes in total, will be available on Netflix starting June 9, and the sixth and seventh seasons have already been confirmed by producers.

‘Twin Peaks’

ABC’s cult classic “Twin Peaks” is considered one of the best television programs of the 1990s. The crime drama follows the story of FBI agent Dale Cooper, played by Kyle MacLachlan, as he delves into a murder investigation in the mysterious town Twin Peaks, Wash.. This year, Showtime will continue the surreal story of “Twin Peaks” in “Twin Peaks: The Return,” as Cooper makes his long-awaited return to the town.

Although few details have been revealed about the upcoming season, “Twin Peaks: The Return” promises to bring the same sense of surrealism and mystery that established the original as one of the most groundbreaking series of its time. Fans of “Twin Peaks” will enjoy watching the return of MacLachlan and a majority of the other original cast members. Series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost and composer Angelo Badalamenti have also returned to work on the new season. A number of new actors will make appearances this season as well, including Laura Dern, Naomi Watts and Michael Cera.

‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” is one of Netflix’s most successful shows to date. Premiering in 2015, the hilarious sitcom instantly attracted a strong viewership with its offbeat story and stellar screenplay. The show follows the misadventures of Kimmy Schmidt, a comically optimistic cult survivor played by Ellie Kemper, as she navigates the big city and encounters a host of quirky friends. The series has consistently been a critical favorite — two seasons in, “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” has garnered 11 Emmy Award nominations — and earned its renewal for a third season last year.

Premiering today on Netflix, season three of “Kimmy Schmidt” will follow the titular character as she heads off on her next great adventure: college, sure to be a source of hysterical mishaps. Viewers can also look forward to the exciting additions of new cast members, such as Laura Dern and Maya Rudolph, as well as the returns of fan-favorite actors Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski, masters of comedic timing.

‘Orphan Black’

The fifth and final season of “Orphan Black” will premiere June 10 on BBC America, promising to deliver an action-packed conclusion to the sci-fi series that first premiered in 2013. The Canadian dystopian drama follows the story of Sarah Manning — played by the Emmy Award-winning Tatiana Maslany — a con artist living in a dark futuristic world where she is one of a number of clones, each portrayed by Maslany.

Over the course of the series, the versatile actress has played nearly a dozen different roles, acting as both a star and supporting actress all in one. As she heads into her final season, Maslany — now also a producer on the show — hopes to continue the show’s legacy of brilliant acting and complex storytelling. Viewers can expect to see old characters — and clones — return, and should, of course, plan for a few plot twists along the way.

