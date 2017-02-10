Track & Field | Squads Split to Compete in 4 Invitationals This Weekend

The No. 23 Georgetown women’s and men’s indoor track and field teams attempt to build momentum moving forward into the season as they compete in two separate invitational meets. On Friday, both squads plan to send some student-athletes to compete in the Fastrack National Invitational in Staten Island, N.Y., while others travel to Ames, Iowa for the Iowa State Classic.

Saturday, both teams will regroup and have a select group of athletes compete at the second day of the Iowa State Classic with some athletes heading to the Liberty Elite Invitational in Lynchburg, Va., and the Valentine Invitational in Boston.

The previous weekend, the Hoyas allowed younger runners to gain more experience in the Scarlet and White Invitational. Freshman Kenny Rowe stepped up in the men’s 400-meter event and finished in ninth place overall, clocking in at 49.06 seconds.

In the men’s mile, graduate student Michael Clevenger recorded a time of 4:03.41, placing him third place overall. Junior Charles Cooper followed Clevenger through the finish line as he captured fifth place with a time of 4:04.39. Sophomore Spencer Brown rounded out the top three for the Hoyas, claiming 10th place with 4:10.67.

Junior Kennedy Weisner’s emergence this year has been critical to the Hoyas’ early season success. Weisner ran a second place time of 4:39.69 in the women’s mile at the Penn State National Invitational meet. This time — a personal record of five seconds — shows the enormity of her improvement from last year.

Junior Jody-Ann Knight continues to anchor the sprinting contingent of the team. Knight claimed fifth place in the women’s 200m dash by completing the event in 25.11 seconds. Knight has consistently performed at a high level, evidenced by her strong showing at the Nittany Lion Challenge earlier this season. Knight finished in third place in the women’s 400m dash with a time of 58.62 seconds.

Georgetown looks to sophomore Joe White to continue his dominant form this weekend. At the Penn State National Invitational, White was a key component of the men’s first place Distance Medley Relay team. White ran a split of 1:48.10 in the 800m leg of the relay.

Junior Jonathan Green, the 2015 cross-country All-American, has started to take form lately. Green had two top five performances at the Penn State National Invitational. In the mile, he finished in fifth place, crossing the line at 4:08.1 in addition to a fourth-place finish in the men’s 3000m with a time of 8:20.26.

After this weekend’s schedule, the Hoyas will regroup and move on to the Alex Wilson Invitational and the Penn State Tune-Up next weekend.

