Track & Field | Squads Prepare for Two Weekend Invitationals

Both Georgetown indoor track and field squads roll into the weekend riding hot streaks established in the early onset of the indoor season. The No. 22 women and men are splitting meets this weekend with some athletes competing at the acclaimed Armory Invitational in Manhattan and others travelling to Boston to run in the Scarlet and White Invitational.

Junior Kennedy Weisner looks to build on her early-season momentum this weekend. At last weekend’s Penn State National Invitational, Weisner ran a personal best of 4:39.69 in the mile, shaving off five seconds from her previous personal record. This performance was good enough to claim second place overall in the women’s invitational mile. The time of 4:39.69 is the second-fastest mile time in the Big East Conference this season. Weisner took the cross-country season by storm and shows no signs of slowing down this weekend.

Junior Piper Donaghu followed closely behind Weisner and finished in fifth place in the women’s mile with a time of 4:48.04.

Junior Jody-Ann Knight continued to improve as she snagged fifth place overall in the women’s 200-meter dash, finishing with a time of 25.11 seconds.

On the men’s side, the Distance Medley Relay consisting of sophomore Spencer Brown, freshman Quincey Wilson, junior Joe White and senior Scott Carpenter finished with a time of 9:33.59. This time is the 10th-best in Georgetown indoor track program history. Brown ran a split of 2:55.2 in the 1200m leg, Wilson passed the baton to White with a time of 49.7 seconds in the 400m dash, White ran a 1:48.1 in the 800m and Carpenter came across the finish line in first place with a split of 4:00.3 in the 1600m.

Senior Jonathan Green led the way in individual events, putting forth a strong showing in both the men’s invitational mile and the men’s 3000m invitational. In the mile, Green flashed the potential he showed during the 2015 cross-country season, clocking in at 4:08.61. This time put him in fifth overall. Green finished in fourth place in the 3000m event with a time of 8:20.26.

Freshman Jack Salisbury broke out in his performance this weekend in the men’s 1000m invitational event. Salisbury ran a blistering time of 2:25.05 helping him capture second place in the event. With the invitational this weekend, Salisbury looks to gain more competitive experience and ready himself for the Big East Championship later this month.

After this weekend, the Hoyas will regroup to travel and compete in the Iowa State Classic, FasTrack Invitational, the Valentine Invitational and Liberty Elite Invitational the following weekend.

