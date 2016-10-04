Track & Field | Squads Post Top Finishes

Both the No. 8 and No. 19 Georgetown men’s and women’s cross-country teams claimed second place at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

The men were second out of 38 teams scoring 115 points. No. 16 Iona won the meet. On the women’s side, the Hoyas claimed second place out of 45 teams, recording 119 points. No. 29 Yale took home first with 92 points.

Senior Scott Carpenter led the way for the Hoyas winning the meet with a time of 23:37. Junior Christian Alvarado continued his hot start to the season as he was the second Hoya to cross the finish line. Alvarado recorded a time of 24:03, earning him 20th place.

Head Coach Brandon Bonsey expressed his pride for Carpenter after the meet.

“Really excited for Scott Carpenter,” Bonsey said. “For him to get the win at a meet of that caliber is really, really exciting. It was pretty cool to see how much he’s improved.”

Carpenter expressed happiness about his individual win, but he was more focused on the team’s overall performance.

“It felt really cool,” Carpenter said. “I haven’t won any race in college and it’s a feeling that we all obviously want and we strive for, but doesn’t come around all that often. It would have been a lot sweeter if we had won as a team as well, but it was still cool to win individually for sure.”

Graduate student Michael Lederhouse captured 26th place overall with a time of 24:11. Senior Amos Bartelsmeyer finished directly behind Lederhouse in 27th, running a 24:12. Regardless of these performances, Bonsey expects his squad to continue to improve.

“The team, to be honest, we got crushed by Iona, and that’s okay,” Bonsey said. “Iona is really good and it’s early, and Iona beat us last year and they have a lot of returners. But we will be fine. I think if you look at last year, we weren’t the team that we wanted to be probably until the Big East meet. We ran okay at Paul Short last year, but the competition wasn’t great. Then we were mediocre at Pre-Nationals and then really came around. I think we are going to have a similar trajectory this year.”

The women athletes also turned in strong performances. Freshman Paige Hofstad continued to show her potential, capturing 11th place in 20:24. She was the first Hoya to cross the finish line, and junior Piper Donaghu was the second Hoya to finish. Director Julie Culley lauded both of their showings this past weekend.

“We had a couple of breakthrough performances this weekend, one being Piper Donaghu,” Culley said. “That was an incredible effort and the best cross-country race she’s ever run for Georgetown. I think she’s definitely going to be a big-time player for us in the future … It’s not a surprise to see her excelling at this point, so we’re very excited to see what she can do in the second half of the season.”

Junior Autumn Eastman claimed 16th place with a time of 20:29, and sophomore transfer Jossette Norris followed her as the fourth Hoya, coming in 27th place with a time of 20:40. Junior Madeline Perez rounded out the top five for the Hoyas, recording a time of 20:54 and coming in 53rd overall. Donaghu spoke about how strong the Hoyas are as a team and how that will help them later in the season.

“I think that our team is very special because there are a lot more than seven people who can contribute,” Donaghu said. “It’s exciting to see week to week who is going to be in the top seven and to see it change. And I think our biggest strength is how we work together and how we run together in workouts and races. We are a very tight-knit group and really supportive, so that makes doing hard workouts and races a lot easier and more fun.”

After a week off from competition, both the women’s and the men’s cross-country teams will travel to Madison, Wis. to compete in the Nuttycombe Wisconsin Invitational on Oct. 14.

