Track & Field| Squads Open Season With Success

The transition from cross-country to indoor track officially began for both the No. 20 Georgetown men’s and women’s squads. The men opened their season at the Navy Invitational and the women kicked off competition at the Navy Lid Lifter. Both teams saw multiple impressive performances, as a combined total of 20 athletes placed in the top three spots in their respective events.

The men’s team showcased its talent over the weekend, placing nine student-athletes in top three spots and winning four events. Senior Daniel Anderson led the Hoyas’ efforts, capturing first place in the men’s 800m race with a time of 1:54.68. Freshman Jack Salisbury placed second overall with a time of 1:54.80.

Anderson also led off the 4X400m relay team, which consisted of freshman Quincey Wilson, senior Nathaniel Gordon, and junior Joe White. The team claimed first place, finishing with a time of 3:18.54.

Junior Joe White flashed his dual-threat capabilities as both a sprinter and distance runner, taking first place in the men’s 1500m run, finishing the race in 3:55.69. Junior Charles Cooper followed White’s lead as he finished in second place at 3:57.06. Freshman Eion Nohilly came in after the two upperclassmen with a time of 3:59.54, good enough for third place.

The Hoyas claimed the top three spots in the men’s 5000m run with senior Connor Sheryak coming in first place at 14:40.71. Sophomore Reilly Bloomer (14:43.84) and junior Nick Golebiowski (14:54.57) finished in second and third, respectively.

On the women’s side, 11 student-athletes finished in the top three spots in their respective events while three of them won their event.

Junior Kennedy Weisner carried her momentum from cross-country season into indoor as she won the women’s mile. She recorded a time of 4:45.65. Junior Piper Donaghu followed Weisner’s lead as she came in right behind her for second place with a time of 4:50.04.

In the women’s 3000m race, sophomore-transfer Josette Norris captured first place by running a time of 9:43.56. Norris has continued to be a positive addition for the Hoyas during her first semester on the Hilltop. Junior Autumn Eastman claimed second place, crossing the finish line at 9:46.98.

Junior Jody-Ann Knight competed in multiple events and placed in two. Knight came in third place in the women’s 400m dash (58.19). She also helped the 4X400 relay team, which included Donaghu, graduate student Jocelyn Hubbard and graduate student Carey Celata.

Both the women and men will return to action on December 9 in Bloomington, Indiana at the Hoosier Open.

Sports information could not be reached to comment.

