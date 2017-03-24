Track & Field | Hoyas Earn All-American Honors

Straight out of indoor competition marked by personal records and consistent teamwork, the Georgetown men’s and women’s track and field teams have capped off the season with the NCAA Indoor Championship in College Station, Texas, and have since transitioned into outdoor competition.

This year, the men’s track team ended the indoor season placing 16th, the best team finish at the NCAA Indoor Championship since 1995. It did so with the help from All-American junior Joe White’s bronze performance in both the men’s 800-meter finals and the distance medley relay.

Georgetown totaled eight All-American honors in five different events between seven athletes at the NCAA Indoor Championship. In the 800m, Joe White was named First Team All-American clocking 1:47.79. As a unit, senior Scott Carpenter, graduate student Darren Fahy, freshman Quincey Wilson and sophomore Spencer Brown earned All-American titles for their third-place finish in the DMR.

“When I came in as a freshman, I saw plaques in the coaches’ offices from All-Americans of past years. I have always wanted to get one of those and I wasn’t really sure if that was totally attainable,” Carpenter said.

Senior Jonathan Green also earned his first All-American honor for his time of 14:00.95 in the men’s 5000m finals, securing a place on the second team.

For the women, junior Kennedy Weisner joined some of her male counterparts earning All-American recognition with second team honors with her mile run of 4:47.60. Her time was just short of landing her a spot in the mile finals.

Following the NCAA Indoor Championships, the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association announced that the Georgetown men’s track and field team is tied for ninth for the NCAA Division I John McDonnel Program of the Year Award for the 2016-2017 academic year. The award recognizes cross-country and indoor and outdoor track and field teams with the most success each year at the NCAA Championships.

The Hoyas were the sole Big East member to achieve a ranking.

Georgetown now moves into the outdoor season as they take on the Raleigh Relays in Raleigh, N.C., on March 24 and 25.

