January 1, 2016
Hoya Staff Writer

Top Photos and Illustrations of 2015: Editors’ Picks

ISABEL BINAMIRA/THE HOYA GUSA President Joe Luther (COL ’16), left, and Vice President Connor Rohan (COL ’16) are poised to reposition themselves toward student engagment, delegating policy initiatives.
DANIEL SMITH/THE HOYA
JINWOO CHONG/THE HOYA
ISABEL BINAMIRA/THE HOYA Senior guard and co-captain D’Vauntes Smith-Rivera scored 14 points, including four three-pointers, in Georgetown’s loss to No. 3 Maryland.
Naaz Modan/The Hoya
Naaz Modan/The Hoya
Daniel Kreytak/The Hoya
Daniel Smith/The Hoya
DAN KREYTAK/THE HOYA

  2. sokina akter sima says:
    May 14, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Wow! Wonderful enjoyable pictures.

