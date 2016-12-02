December 2, 2016 by

The Music Issue 2016

music-cover-copy

 

Chamber Singing in the Modern Age:

http://features.thehoya.com/chamber-singing-in-the-modern-age

 

 

Best New Artists of 2016:

http://features.thehoya.com/best-new-artists-of-2016

 

 

Highlights to Watch for in 2017:

http://features.thehoya.com/highlights-to-watch-for-in-2017

 

 

Best New Albums of 2016:

http://features.thehoya.com/best-new-albums-of-2016

 

 

Profile: In Defense of John Mayer [Can he save pop music from itself?]

http://features.thehoya.com/in-defense-of-john-mayer

 

 

Album Review: Starboy by The Weeknd:

http://features.thehoya.com/album-review-starboy

 

 

Concert Review: Troye Sivan Mesmerizes Audience, Offers Hope:

http://features.thehoya.com/troye-sivan-mesmerizes-audience-offers-hope

 

 

