Tennis | Squads Split Results in Home Contests

After two straight weekends on the road, the men’s tennis team fell to the Monmouth Hawks 4-3 on Saturday in a high-intensity affair at Yates Field House, while the women prevailed in a comeback to take the match over the Massachusetts Minutewomen 4-3 Friday afternoon.

The women’s team (2-1) won despite a rocky start, with senior Victoire Saperstein securing the win with a 7-6 victory in the third set of the number one singles match.

“That was one for the ages,” Georgetown Head Coach Gordie Ernst said. “Those are the matches that keep you coming back for more. If you lose those, you go into a serious state of a depression. When you win them, it keeps you coming back the next day.”

The Hoyas began the match by losing the doubles point as the Minutewomen took the number two and three matches to begin the match on the right foot. The combination of junior Drew Spinosa and sophomore Cecilia Lynham fell 6-0 in the third doubles slot, while sophomore-senior duo Sophia Barnard and Sydney Goodson lost 7-5 at number two doubles.

Following the unpromising beginning, the Blue and Gray had to battle in the singles matches, and the back of the Hoyas’ lineup was up to the task. Goodson, Lynham and Spinosa all avenged their doubles’ losses with singles victories in the fourth, fifth and sixth singles slots, respectively.

Spinosa, a transfer from the University of San Diego, continued her successful Georgetown start on Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Additionally, Lynham dominated in a 6-1, 6-1 takedown of her Massachusetts opponent, and Goodson triumphed by a tally of 6-3, 6-1, in the fourth singles match. With that trio of victories, the Hoyas needed only one more singles win to claim the necessary four points.

Ultimately, with both teams tied at three points apiece, the deciding match was at the number one singles position, featuring senior Victoire Saperstein. After splitting the first two sets, the victory-clinching match was finally decided in the third set by a tight 7-6 score.