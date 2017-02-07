Tennis | Squads Drop Matches in Boston

After a weeklong hiatus, the Georgetown men’s and women’s tennis teams traveled to Boston to compete against Boston College and Harvard University, respectively. The Eagles captured their first victory of the season at the expense of the Blue and Gray, as the men fell 1-6, while the women lost a tight 3-4 decision to the Crimson at the Murr Center in Cambridge, Mass.

On Saturday, the Georgetown men’s team (1-2) battled Boston College (0-2) at the Flynn Recreation Complex in Chestnut Hill. On a day that proved to be challenging from the start, the Hoyas continued a discouraging trend that has plagued the squad for all three of their matches this season: losing the doubles point.

Although the upperclassmen duo of junior Mac Rechan and senior Jordan Portner took the No. 1 doubles match 6-4, the Eagles battled back in the pair of subsequent competitions — including a 7-6 No. 3 match — to take the day’s first point.

In singles play, the Hoyas failed to demonstrate the same competitive grit; Boston College dominated the six matches with five wins to one loss. Sophomore Michael Chen claimed the Blue and Gray’s solitary triumph, prevailing in a tough, three-set affair 7-6, 4-6, 10-7.

Much like in the women’s match, the top of the Hoyas’ singles lineup struggled to compete with the opponent. The trio of juniors Peter Beatty (6-4, 6-0), Marco Lam (7-5, 6-3) and Rechan (6-2, 6-4), No. 1-3 respectively, all fell in straight sets. Rounding out the disappointing day for Georgetown were senior Yannik Mahlangu and freshman Ian Witmer, both of whom suffered defeat in the No. 5 and 6 matches, respectively. Mahlangu’s Eagle adversary triumphed 6-1, 6-3, while Witmer

dropped his match in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2.

In the women’s match the next day, the Hoyas (1-1 Big East) auspiciously started the match against the Crimson (3-4) — Georgetown took the doubles point to begin the day. Sophomore-senior combination Victoire Saperstein and Risa Nakagawa took the No. 1 doubles match 6-4, and a 6-2 win from Drew Spinosa and Cecilia Lynham cemented the duo’s victory.

In singles play, however, the Hoyas’ fortune reversed, as an impressive effort from the Crimson singles’ troupe provided the four necessary points to claim the match. The back end of the singles lineup, which had earlier found success in the doubles match, earned a pair of hard-fought victories in the No. 5 and 6 matches. Lynham continued her already successful performance, prevailing 7-5, 6-4 against her Crimson counterpart, and Spinosa won a pair of 6-4 sets to take the No. 6 match.

Unfortunately for Georgetown, the top four all fell, highlighted by a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 loss from Saperstein, whose first-set victory was not enough to earn Blue and Gray its decisive fourth point. In addition to Saperstein, Harvard defeated the trio of Nakagawa (6-1, 6-2), junior Sara Swift (6-0, 6-1) and sophomore Sydney Goodson (6-2, 7-6) in the No. 2-4 matches.

The Hoyas will look to avenge this pair of defeats this week as the men host Morgan State on Wednesday and the women will battle the University of Massachusetts on Friday.

Sports Information could not be reached for comment.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.