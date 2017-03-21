Tennis | Men Seek Team Identity, Women Ready for Williams

The Georgetown men’s tennis team dropped its Big East opener on Friday, losing to the Xavier Musketeers 5-2. Scheduled to take on the Hofstra Pride on Sunday, Georgetown did not get the opportunity to regain its winning touch as both the men and women’s team’s matches were cancelled.

In addition to its match against Hofstra on Sunday, the men’s team’s match against Wagner on Thursday, March 16 was also cancelled due to inclement weather. However, when Georgetown (3-7, 0-1 Big East) has been able to take the court, the team has struggled to find success, dropping its fourth straight match.

In Georgetown’s loss to Xavier, junior Mac Rechan picked up the lone singles victory. Rechan, who played at the number five spot for the match, notched a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Xavier freshman Nate Dell. The Hoyas grabbed two of the three doubles matches to win the doubles’ point, but the Musketeers (4-9, 1-0 Big East) defeated the Blue and Gray in the remaining five singles matches for a victory of 5-2.

“We were fighting and they snatched it from us,” Head Coach Gordie Ernst said. “I have to give them credit because our guys played well.”

Georgetown’s loss to Xavier is representative of how the season has played out thus far: the Hoyas have struggled to find consistent, reliable play. Before its loss to Xavier, Georgetown fell to Utah State by a score of 6-0, dropping every singles match in straight sets. Despite the team’s recent struggles, Ernst has remained very positive about his team.

“Overall, our guys are not that dejected right now. We lost a couple of tight matches, but they’re still fired up for St. John’s on Friday. They’re still hungry. They’re not down,” Ernst said.

The Hoyas look to rebound from four straight losses when they take on St. John’s (7-12) on Friday. Similar the Hoyas, the Red Storm have struggled lately, as the team has lost four straight and five of its last six. After losing its first conference game to Xavier,

Georgetown looks to grab its first conference victory against St. John’s.

Similarly, the women’s team (7-3) takes on St. John’s (10-3, 3-0 Big East) on Fri., March 24. However, before its first Big East matchup, Georgetown hosts Williams College (5-1, 1-0 NESCAC) on Tuesday.

Williams has started off hot this season, but all of its opponents have been fellow Division III opponents. Georgetown will be Williams’ first Division I opponent of the season.

Due the cancellation of the match against Hofstra, the women’s team has not competed in a match since March 10.

“It will actually make them hungrier a little bit,” Ernst said of his team’s extended rest. “We actually play Williams tomorrow, the best DIII team in the country. So that will be a great way to prepare for Friday’s match against St. John’s.”

The Georgetown women’s team host Williams on Tues., March 21 at 11 a.m. Then, both the men’s and women’s team travel to Flushing, NY on Friday to face St. John’s at 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., respectively.

