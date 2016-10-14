Swimming & Diving | Squads See Varied Results in Front of Home Crowd

The Georgetown swimming and diving women’s team (2-1) defeated Johns Hopkins (0-2) but fell to William and Mary (2-0) while the men’s team (1-2) was swept in the double-dual meet at their first home meet of the season on Saturday.

The upper deck of McCarthy Pool was packed as spectators came out to support the team. Head Coach Jack Leavitt said the team was excited to use the environment in which they had been practicing.

“[The crowd added] a fun atmosphere for a swim meet,” Head Coach Jack Leavitt said. Seniors and co-captains David Chung and Katie Duncalf also expressed their thankfulness for the fans.

“It really does help us swim better,” Duncalf said. “Having that positive energy up in the stands really catalyzes the way we swim and makes us go faster. … The energy carries [the team] in more ways than [the fans] could ever imagine. [I hope it] is a trend that continues for the next few home meets.”

Both Leavitt and the team captains are proud of the effort put forth each day by the student-athletes and the improvements made from last week’s meet against the University of Delaware.

“We are always just trying to compare ourselves to where we have been in the past …We’re really proud of the effort that we have put in. To get up and race the way we have today with the amount of work we are doing is pretty impressive so I am really proud of the team today,” Leavitt said.

Duncalf and Chung highlighted the team’s grit and positive mentality, accrediting those characteristics to impressive swims against two quick teams.

Sophomore Laine Morgan pulled away wins in both of her individual events, and junior Christine Ryan scored first for the 200-yard freestyle.

Junior Molly Fitzpatrick placed first in the 200-yard breaststroke, and Duncalf set a pool record in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:04.93.

“I just wanted to start out my first half of the race strong … and then really bring it home in the last half and show everybody what I have to offer,” Duncalf said. “Even though we are seniors, we still have it in us. This might be our last year but we are tough and [teams] will not want to mess with us. We want to show everybody that that is still the case.”

“We feel pretty confident when we go into any meet that [Duncalf] and [Fitzpatrick] are going to compete to win every event that they are in, and it was great to see them get rewarded with some really fast swims with the work they have put in,” Leavitt said.

“We are really happy with the progress that we have been making even with all the work we have on our plate right now,” Leavitt said, but he is sure to make his team aware of the improvement still needed to be made.

“This has been one of our toughest weeks of training yet,” Chung said. “We definitely saw the effects of that this week, but that does not mean the coaching staff is going to lighten up by any means.”

Duncalf cited the sprint work and speed work adding to the rigor of the workouts.

“We’re all tired, we’re all rundown. That does not mean we aren’t going to show results,” Duncalf said.

“The takeaways from this week were tremendous and what we did the past couple of days are definitely setting ourselves up for a better week next week,” Chung said.

Looking ahead, the team is now preparing for an upcoming meet against Towson this weekend in Baltimore.

The meet kicks off Saturday at 1 p.m.

