Softball | Hoyas Fall to Blue Jays in 1st Home Series of Season

Beginning conference play for the season, the Georgetown softball team hosted the Creighton Bluejays at Guy Mason Field this weekend, dropping two of the three games in the series.

The series remained split after Georgetown (8-19, 1-2 Big East) took the first Saturday game with a 5-2 victory, and Creighton (11-17, 2-1 Big East) rallied to win the second game 11-6.

“Sports is all about momentum and setting the tone,” Head Coach Pat Conlan said. “Creighton did that in my Game 2. It is very difficult to come back from a 5-0 deficit. When a team takes a commanding early lead it takes the wind out of your sails which was unfortunate seeing that we had just won Game 1.”

Entering Sunday’s finale, both teams had the chance to clinch the series. In a tight game, the Bluejays scored in the last two innings and won 3-2.

Freshman pitcher Anna Brooks Pacha started things on the mound for the Hoyas at the series opener, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out 10 batters in the seven innings she pitched. Georgetown took an early lead at the bottom of the first inning with runs by sophomore infielder Mallory Belknap and junior outfielder Theresa Kane.

Due to Georgetown’s offensive showing in the third inning, Creighton’s two runs in the top of the seventh inning were not enough to chip at Georgetown’s lead. Pacha again made her pitching presence known, keeping the Bluejays in to their two runs. Senior outfielder Hannah Ramsey’s efforts led the Blue and Gray offensively, as she wrapped up the Hoyas’ victory with two hits.

In a rematch later that day, Georgetown failed to repeat its successful first game, falling to Creighton 11-6. Building momentum early on, the Bluejays kicked off the first inning with five runs. Freshman pitcher Katie Vannicola got the start on the rubber for Georgetown in the second matchup, allowing eight runs on nine hits.

Freshman pitcher Casey Kozak took over in the circle for Georgetown in the fourth inning, but Creighton managed to score in the second, third, fifth and seventh innings.

Georgetown managed to fight its way onto the scoreboard, with two points in the first inning and sophomore first baseman Sarah Bennett scoring her fourth home run of the season in the third. Unable to overcome their scoring deficit, the Blue and Gray finished the game with six points to Creighton’s 11.

In the third game, Pacha again was the starting pitcher for the Hoyas, going seven innings and striking out nine. Freshman outfielder Alexa Dolby scored first in the game, hitting an RBI single in the bottom of the second inning.

Entering the fourth inning tied 1-1 with Creighton, Georgetown took advantage of the opportunity to take the lead with another score from Dolby. The Bluejays rallied to score twice in the last two innings and won after Georgetown failed to tie them in the seventh inning.

“I believe if we keep the momentum and continue to play the way we did against Creighton than we will find ourselves on the side of victory more often than not,” Conlan said.

The Hoyas have another chance to capture Big East wins at home this Saturday when Providence College makes the trip for a doubleheader against Georgetown.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.