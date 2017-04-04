Softball | Hoyas Earn Series Win Over Friars

Starting off strong with two wins against Providence College, the Georgetown softball team defeated the Friars in a series this weekend.

After Georgetown (10-20, 3-3 Big East) was victorious in Saturday’s 6-4 game against Providence (9-18, 1-5 Big East), the Hoyas continued their winning ways, taking the first Sunday game 13-5. However, Georgetown could not complete the series sweep and fell 9-6 in the series finale.

The Blue and Gray fought back from a 4-1 deficit in Saturday’s game to defeat the Friars. Providence held its lead through the sixth inning, before the combined efforts of junior outfielder Theresa Kane, sophomore designated hitter Sarah Bennett and freshman first baseman Noelle Holiday combined for four hits and five runs batted in to bring the Hoyas back into the game. Holiday delivered the deciding home run — her fourth of the season — which tied Georgetown and Providence 4-4.

Heading into Saturday’s game, freshman pitcher Anna Brooks Pacha sat in 37th place in the nation for her conference-commanding 104 strikeouts. On Saturday, she played seven innings and struck out 11. To wrap up the Hoya victory, Bennett tallied a fifth home run on the season with a teammate on first, carrying the Blue and Gray to its 6-4 victory.

Georgetown rolled into Sunday’s early game with the momentum from Saturday’s win, taking advantage of its earlier success to score three runs in the first inning.

With the bases loaded by early singles from sophomore Mallory Belknap and Kane and a walk from senior Gabriela Elvina, Belknap scored on a wild pitch. Both Kane and Elvira scored at the end of the first inning to bring the score up to 3-1.

Despite the Hoyas’ early runs, they faced a tie against the Friars once again in the second half. However, a string of scores that included Holiday’s fifth home run this season brought Georgetown into the lead once again. Entering the fourth inning, the Hoyas had built their lead up to 11-4. Thanks to an RBI from Belknap and freshman pitcher Katie Vannicola’s efforts on the rubber, the Blue and Gray took the game 13-5.

Pacha returned in the circle for Sunday’s final game, adding seven strikeouts to Saturday’s 11 before Vannicola stepped in to finish up the game.

The Hoyas managed to score early with both Belknap and Kane tallying points in the first inning, and Belknap adding another in the fourth. Holiday also managed to notch a sixth home run of the season in the seventh inning, but it was not enough to erase the three-run deficit Georgetown faced.

The Hoyas face a quick turnaround after their victory in the series against Providence, as they are set to travel to face Towson on Wednesday, April 5.

