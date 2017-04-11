Softball | Hoyas Drop Road Series to Pirates

As part of a five-game road trip, the Georgetown women’s softball team dropped two out of three games to conference rival Seton Hall this weekend.

The Hoyas (11-23, 4-5 Big East) notched a win in the first matchup of the series on Saturday before losing the second game to the Pirates (18-15-1, 5-4 Big East) later that day. Unable to rally in the final game on Sunday, the Blue and Gray fell to Seton Hall, and the Pirates took the series 2-1.

The Hoyas returned to Big East play Saturday after a mid-week defeat to Towson. As play commenced for the weekend, several Georgetown players held statistical leads in the Big East. Sophomore infielder Mallory Belknap led the conference with 46 hits and a batting average of .430, junior outfielder Theresa Kane led with four triples and freshman first baseman Noelle Holiday was named to the Big East Honor Roll on Monday for her game against Providence, which included three home runs.

Saturday’s game, which the Hoyas won 6-1, featured a familiar face on the rubber in freshman Anna Brooks Pacha. In seven innings pitched, she gave up just one run and struck out nine batters.

“AB is having a terrific freshmen year. Every time she steps on the mound she gives us an opportunity to win ball games. She is a competitor, and I’m excited to see how she develops over her career at Georgetown,” Georgetown Head Coach Pat Conlan said.

In addition to Pacha’s contributions, the Hoyas’ victory saw Holiday drive in Kane in the fourth inning to start off scoring for the game. Senior Hannah Ramsey then hit her third home run of the season to build a solid lead for the Blue and Gray.

After a fifth-inning score from Seton Hall, Georgetown expanded its lead with three additional runs, with Ramsey grabbing an RBI to score senior teammate Gabriela Elvina. Tying up the Georgetown victory, senior Alessandra Gargicevich-Almeida hit a single to score both Ramsey and freshman Alexa Dolby.

After the win, the team faced a quick turnaround for the second game of the doubleheader on Saturday.

“We talk to the team about being in the moment — playing one pitch and one inning at a time. Game one is our focus and when that game is complete we regroup for game two,” Conlan said.

However, the team was unable to convert its early win into another victory, as the Pirates started off the scoring with a six-run sixth inning. Georgetown failed to respond, coming up with just two runs to Seton Hall’s 10.

With a win and a loss apiece, Georgetown and Seton Hall entered Sunday’s finale each looking to take the series. Ultimately, the Pirates came out on top, notching a single run as the Hoyas were unable to score.

Pacha again started on the rubber for the Hoyas, managing to strike out twelve while falling to 8-9 on the season.

On the offensive end, Elvina and Holiday each had two hits for Georgetown. Ultimately, the Hoyas struggled to convert hits into points on the scoreboard. While Georgetown outhit Seton Hall, it notched just one run in the game. After this tough conference defeat, the Hoyas look to improve and continue to progress.

“I think we are playing very well,” Conlan said. “I’m pleased with our effort and performance. We have had some heartbreaking losses in conference, but I love what this group is doing. They have a ton of heart and fight, and I’m really proud of the games they are putting together.”

The Hoyas are slated to face Mount St. Mary’s (10-20, 3-1 NEC) at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in Emmitsburg, Md.

