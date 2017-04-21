Softball | Hoyas Drop 7th Straight

After seven innings of tight play, the Georgetown women’s softball team fell to the Virginia Cavaliers 7-6, extending its losing skid to seven games.

The Hoyas (11-29, 4-8 Big East) entered Tuesday’s match coming off three losses to conference foe Villanova (7-5, 8-2 Big East). Moving past this loss and looking towards the end of conference play, the team must refocus its mindset.

“Our whole focus this season has really been on the next 200 feet,” Georgetown Head Coach Pat Conlan said. “You want to take some things from the games that you’ve played in all season and, to me, we want to learn from our mistakes and focus on the positives and just realize that we need to be where our feet are and play in that moment.”

From the outset of the game, Virginia made its presence known, establishing a 3-0 lead as the game reached the third inning.

“We gave up too many home runs, and it’s not that we haven’t given up runs this year, but we have given up those kinds of runs with the long ball,” Conlan said on her team’s preparedness for the aggressive Cavaliers.

In the 2 1/3 innings with freshman Anna Brooks Pacha on the rubber, she managed to strike out two Cavalier batters. Pacha’s freshman season has made an impression on the Big East, as she entered Tuesday’s game leading the Big East with 152 strikeouts.

Freshman Katie Vannicola replaced Pacha in the circle to pitch the remainder of the game.

After the Cavaliers’ strong start, the Hoyas’ offense came alive as the team attempted to chip away at Virginia’s three-run lead. At the top of the third inning, sophomore catcher Sarah Bennett walked to score freshman infielder Delaney Darden. Freshman first baseman Noelle Holiday, who was included in the Big East Honor Roll Monday for her performance in the series against Villanova, went on to pick up an RBI and score sophomore infielder Mallory Belknap.

As the Blue and Gray shaved the Cavaliers’ lead to one point, Virginia responded with three more scores in the third inning, bringing the game to 6-2.

“Unfortunately, we worked hard to get back in the ball game, but we just couldn’t deliver the big punch. So we couldn’t keep their bats down and that really hurt us,” Conlan said.

Senior outfielder Hannah Ramsey kicked things off for Georgetown in the sixth inning, touching home after Virginia threw two wild pitches. Sophomore infielder Olivia Russ went on to grab an RBI and score freshman catcher Sera Stevens. Finally, junior outfielder Theresa Kane picked up an RBI to score Russ. Senior third baseman Alessandria Gargicevich-Almeida and senior catcher Gabriela Elvina wrapped up scoring for the Hoyas, as Gargicevich-Almeida grabbed an RBI to score Elvina.

Although Georgetown failed to complete the comeback, Conlan was pleased with her team’s performance late in the game.

“As far as what we could do right or wrong probably not much. I think we played well. I think we’ve been playing well this year, but there’s always just one part of our game that’s not as good as the others, and that’s what’s been our Achilles heel,” Conlan said.

On the horizon, the team enters their final Big East home series against DePaul (22-17, 7-4 Big East) this weekend.

“The great thing about our situation right now is that three of the teams that are sitting at the top of the conference are the three weekend series we have left. So DePaul, Butler and St. John’s,” Conlan said. “At this point, the rest of our season is in our own hands. We can control what we do and where we’ll finish in the conference. That’s what we’re focusing on.”

Georgetown faces DePaul Saturday, April 22 for a double-header starting at 12 p.m. The teams will play the final game on Sunday at 12 p.m. at Guy Mason Field.

