Following SFS Letter, State Department Maintains Commitment to Diplomacy Students

The U.S. Department of State announced Thursday it had reversed its decision to suspend two cohorts of the Thomas R. Pickering and Charles B. Rangel international affairs fellowships and would allow students to enter career positions in the foreign service.

Citing budget cuts and the government-wide hiring freeze in place until April, the State Department initially decided to suspend the July and September A-100 foreign service officer classes of fellows. However, following student activism and letters from college deans including School of Foreign Service Dean Joel Hellman, the department walked back the suspension.

“The Department of State has authorized A-100 entry-level Foreign Service Officer classes for July and September,” spokesperson Heather Nauert wrote in an email to The Hoya. “All eligible Pickering and Rangel Fellows have been offered spots in these classes per the terms of their fellowship.”

The terms of the programs, which were founded to increase women and minority students in the diplomacy corps, included completing two years of graduate-level education and an internship to be considered for a career foreign service position. In exchange, the students would commit at least five years to serving in the U.S. foreign service.

Citing the vitality of the fellowships to “the future of American diplomacy and security,” Hellman joined other deans of international affairs academies to make an appeal to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson in a June 23 letter.

“We write to express our deep concern about the recent decision to suspend indefinitely the July and September A-100 classes and prevent the Pickering and Rangel Fellows from becoming Career Candidates in the Foreign Service,” Hellman wrote. “Such a move would appear to break the bonds of trust that the programs have established among their recipients over many years.”

The SFS is the largest feeder school into the U.S. foreign service and the oldest international affairs institution of higher learning in the United States. The school has hosted 84 Pickering and Rangel fellows including the Class of 2019.

This post will be updated.

