What Does Sex Positivity Mean to You?

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.
Pingback: Sex Issue 2017
We can only hope and pray the current scourge of “sex positivity” passes quickly. As created by God for the procreation of children and for mutual support within Christian marriage, sex ought to be cherished as something good, a gift from the Lord. But a hedonistic expression of sexual pleasure as some intrinsic good, divorced from its proper roles, is sheer vice. The University ought to do more to remind its students that fornication is a vile sin, degrading to the human person and contrary to Scripture and all morality.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment
Your Name *
Your Email *
Your Website
I have read and accept The Hoya's official comments policy. (required)
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
Facebook
Pingback: Sex Issue 2017
We can only hope and pray the current scourge of “sex positivity” passes quickly. As created by God for the procreation of children and for mutual support within Christian marriage, sex ought to be cherished as something good, a gift from the Lord. But a hedonistic expression of sexual pleasure as some intrinsic good, divorced from its proper roles, is sheer vice. The University ought to do more to remind its students that fornication is a vile sin, degrading to the human person and contrary to Scripture and all morality.