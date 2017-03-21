Sailing | Youthful Team Strives for Consistency

The past two weekends have been busy for the Georgetown sailing team as it started its spring competition season. Drastic weather changes, a fast approaching post-season and a full schedule have made for a hectic March for the Hoyas as they competed in six races, traveling to four different schools.

On March 11, Georgetown competed in the Charleston Spring Coed race, placing second out of 18 teams. Bested only by Harvard, Georgetown sailed through difficult and unpredictable weather with winds reaching 20 mph.

The same weekend, Georgetown hosted the John Jackson Memorial Team Race on the Potomac, securing the top spot. The race is named after John T. Jackson (MSB ’03) who tragically passed away in a deck collapse in Chicago in 2003. The third competition of the weekend was the Navy Spring Women’s Race, in which Georgetown placed seventh out of 20 teams.

This past weekend, Georgetown competed in three different regattas. The team travelled to the Naval Academy for the Graham Hall Interconference match, placing second out of 16 teams. At the St. Mary’s Women’s Interconference Regatta, the Hoyas placed seventh out of 18 teams. The team also competed at Connecticut College’s Southern New England Team Race, where it finished fifth out of eight teams.

The team has performed inconsistently thus far, mainly due to its inexperience. Georgetown’s roster of 13 freshmen represents the new identity the team must find to follow up on its National Championship a year ago. In addition, the cold front D.C. experienced this past week certainly made practice more difficult.

With only six more weekends between now and National Championship Weekend, the Hoyas must focus on improving on their past weekend’s performance to compete with the prominent sailing programs of the University of Charleston and Yale. Next weekend, Georgetown travels to New York and Virginia to compete in the Admiral Moore Team Race, the CJ Woolum Regatta and the Szambecki Team Race.

Sports Information could not be reached for comment.

