Sailing | Young Squad Preps for Spring Season

Fresh off of a National Championship victory Nov. 20, 2016, the Georgetown sailing team begins to prepare for a new spring season.

The Hoyas are also the reigning national champions in spring season collegiate fleet sailing. This weekend, the team is set to compete in preseason races with nearby sailing teams.

While many members of last year’s national championship team have graduated, these exhibition matches will give a relatively new group of Hoyas an opportunity to test the waters.

Head Coach Michael Callahan discussed the effect that the departure of many skilled sailors has had on his team.

“We’re not as good as were last year. We lost most of our best sailors. We’re in the mix. It would take a lot of improvement to be considered a favorite, but we’re certainly in the top ten,” Callahan said.

Georgetown’s victory in the fall demonstrates the talent they have gained in absence of last year’s seniors. With the younger talent the Hoyas have to offer, the team poses a serious threat for other collegiate programs this year and in years to come.

Amongst the newcomers who have caught the eye of Callahan, Will Logue stands out.

“We’re going to have a lot of kids getting a shot. We’re excited about Will Logue doing some sailing for us. He’s a junior world champion,” Callahan said. Logue received the gold medal in the International 420 Class in the Youth Sailing World Championship in January 2016.

In addition to Logue, Callahan spoke of his excitement surrounding sophomore Campbell D’Eliscu and the role Callahan expects D’Eliscu to fill this season.

“He’s going get a decent chance to perform for us. He did so in the fall and helped win the national championship for us. He’s going to get a larger role in the spring,” Callahan said.

While the fall season was an opportunity for individual sailing, the spring season features team-centric and far more prestigious competitions.

“What we’ve been practicing all fall for,” Callahan said of the spring season.

The season does not officially start until next weekend. After Georgetown scrimmages against local teams like The George Washington University and the Naval Academy, the women will compete against the College of Charleston Feb. 25 while the men start their season at the Navy Quad Team Race in Annapolis, Md., the same day.

