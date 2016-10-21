Sailing | Squads Gain Needed Experience

The Georgetown sailing team has had an impressive season, finishing strong against many of the top teams in the country. The team finished in first place at the Carl Van Duyne MAISA Singles and placed third overall at the Navy Fall Women’s Interconference Regatta two weekends ago.

This past weekend, however, the team had a very divided performance, taking first place at the Truxtun Umsted Interconference Regatta while placing 16th at the Yale Women’s Interconference Regatta.

Georgetown sailors — including graduate student Greg Martinez, junior Jack Marshall and junior Clay Broussard — qualified to compete in the Carl Van Duyne MAISA Singles, which comprised the second and final qualifying round for the Men’s Singlehanded ICSA National Championships.

Martinez and Marshall had amounted an untouchable lead in the points going into the final race, during which Martinez pulled ahead for the narrow victory. Martinez finished first overall thiw weekend while Marshall finished second.

In the end, the points race between Martinez and Marshall came down to the wire, but when compared to the rest of the competition, the two were on their own level. According to Georgetown Head Coach Michael Callahan, what was most impressive was that the teams they defeated so handily were also very talented.

“The kids from [George Washington] and Old Dominion and the kids from Queens University were all really good sailors,” Callahan said. “I think that [Martinez] and [Marshall] built themselves such a big lead that it gets kind of lost. They clinched it with two races to go.”

Martinez, who won the national championship two years ago, will be looking to reclaim his

