Sailing | Smooth Seas Ease Opening Stretch

The Georgetown sailing team competed this past weekend in the Kings Point Dinghy Open, the Intrepid Trophy and the Jesuit Interconference, in which it placed first, second and fourth, respectively.

Head Coach Michael Callahan said he was impressed with the overall performance of the team this weekend as well as the number of newer sailors who performed across the three regattas.

“[It was an opportunity] to get a bunch of people sailing and see how they do,” Callahan said.

The team was able to gain experience without the pressure of qualifying or national championship implications.

At the Jesuit Interconference Regatta, Georgetown placed fourth. Seniors Jack Gerli and Maggie Kelly placed second in the A Division while freshman Macy McCann — Georgetown’s top female recruit — and sophomore Yusuf Mallick placed fifth in the B Division.

Georgetown placed second overall at the Intrepid Trophy, ultimately losing in a tiebreaker to the U.S. Naval Academy. The Intrepid Trophy was a match-racing competition, with races pitting a single boat against another. The team comprised senior captain AJ Reiter, juniors Meaghan MacRae and Roger Dorr and freshman Sean Segerblom.

At the Kings Point Dinghy Open, Georgetown crushed the competition, placing first overall and winning by large margins. Sophomores Andy Reiter and Claire Mohun took first place in the A Division for the second competition in a row. In the B Division, freshmen William Logue and Jack Chrysler also came away with the top spot.

The top results of the freshmen sailors showed great promise for the future of the team.

The duo of Logue and Chrysler proved too much for the other teams to handle, blowing the competition out of the water.

“They were pretty much unstoppable,” Callahan said. “It’s great to see those two in action in a big regatta.”

Logue was a U.S. Youth Sailing Open last year and Georgetown’s top overall recruit.

“He was billed that way coming in,” Callahan said. “He’s sailing that way right now.”

Callahan also believed the freshmen’s performance could signal future successes.

“Some of our freshmen have a real chance to start for us at the end of the season,” Callahan said.

As for the veteran members of the team, senior captain AJ Reiter has replaced Nevin Snow, who graduated in May, as top skipper for the Hoyas. Reiter and his crew tied for first at the U.S. Naval Academy’s Intrepid Trophy, but lost to the home team in a tiebreaker.

“They only lost two races throughout the weekend,” Callahan said. “I think it was a good result for them. I think they probably wish they could have those two losses back because I’m sure they think they can beat those teams again.”

The match-racing competition mainly serves as a precursor to conference championships, as it allows the sailors to adjust to competing with an entirely new team.

The Georgetown sailing team has been successful in its regattas thus far, but has had difficulty overcoming top competitors like Yale, a favorite to win the National Championship.

With consistent performers like Stanford, Dartmouth and the College of Charleston showing tremendous promise, Georgetown has its work cut out.

The sea, however, is not all that stormy. The team’s results thus far as well as the performance of Georgetown’s young sailors lend themselves to an optimistic outlook.

With the talent of its sailors, Coach Callahan at the helm and a successful start to the season, Georgetown looks on track to remain in contention for back-to-back national titles.

Next weekend Georgetown will compete at the Carl Van Duyne MAISA Singles at the U.S. Naval Academy. This regatta is a conference championship and will fully test the fresh faces now leading the sailing team.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.