SAILING | Hoyas Place Second Despite Harsh Conditions

The Georgetown sailing team captured second place overall at the 2017 War Memorial Regatta hosted by Hobart William and Smith College at Seneca Lake, N.Y., as the lake tested the crews with a variety of conditions as winds ranged from

The changing conditions caused Head Coach Mike Callahan to find the best crews fitted for the respective conditions.

“Wind comes from the south, creating mammoth waves, but thanks to our exceptional strength and conditioning program, we excel in these conditions,” Callahan said.

Callahan also noted how Seneca Lake consistently has high waves and choppy conditions, allowing Hobart to excel, having the home-field advantage. Hobart used this experience in the waves to propel itself to a victory with a score of 79 over the visiting crews.

“Home-field advantage absolutely had an advantage as Hobart knew exactly what to do when the wind lightened up,” Callahan said.

The first four races damaged the Hoyas’ chances of winning as they found themselves in 11th and 17th place, but due to two strong closing races, Georgetown was just behind Hobart after the first day.

The Blue and Gray fought back with a strong second day to put itself comfortably in second place overall in the regatta with a score of 107, with The George Washington University, SUNY Maritime College and St. Mary’s College of Maryland rounding out the top five.

“We sailed much better in the second day after a rough start and had a chance to win, but a tough closing two races kept us out of first place,” Callahan said.

Strong performances by sophomores William Logue, Jack Chrysler and Sean Segerblom and senior Meaghan MacRae led Georgetown to second place among teams such as Cornell, Navy, Hobart and GWU, who all placed in the top 10.

“[Segerblom] and [MacRae] sailed well in A besides for two races. [Logue] and [Chrysler] also were winning in their respective events as they sail well in the choppy conditions,” Callahan said. “Our biggest takeaway from the weekend is to realize how good Hobart is and learn from the conditions they sail in and match them.”

The win closes out the regular season of racing for the Hoyas as they prepare for championship season. The Hoyas have three members, freshman Carly Broussard and seniors Clay Broussard and Lola Bushnell, sailing for the national championships this upcoming weekend in Tampa, Fla.

The first regatta begins this Friday, with more races following Saturday and Sunday.

