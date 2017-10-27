SAILING | Coed Squad Shines in the Big Apple

The Georgetown sailing teams dominated last weekend at the Kings Point Dinghy Open in Kings Point, N.Y., and the MAISA Women’s Fall Dinghy Regatta at the State University of New York Maritime College in Throggs Neck, N.Y.

The coed team remains ranked No. 1 with the women sitting at No. 9. The weekend was highlighted by a first-place finish in the Kings Point Dinghy Open and a fourth-place finish at the MAISA Women’s Championships.

The crews faced very low winds this past weekend making it difficult for races to take place. Despite this, the Hoyas sailed with excellence.

The weekend was highlighted by a victory at the Kings Point Dinghy Open on Oct. 22. Georgetown defeated some of the East’s best schools including U.S. Naval Academy, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Cornell, University of Pennsylvania, Syracuse, and U.S. Merchant Marine Academy.

The Z240’s faced poor sailing conditions — Saturday’s sailing was cancelled for no wind and Sunday contained little to no wind as well, blowing at approximately 3-4 knots. However, the Hoyas put these conditions aside as they edged out Navy with a score of 29 over Navy’s 30. The Hoyas 2 boat used their consistency scoring 14 and 15 to achieve this victory.

“I was very impressed with [seniors] Andie [Dahl] and Grace [Hanahan] as they did very well in tough sailing conditions and it was a great event for us to get the win,” Head Coach Mike Callahan said.

The Hoyas’ 1 boat also finished in the top three with the first half’s low score of 9 but struggled in the back half and fell out of first and second place. However, Hoyas 1 and 2 both finished in the top three defining a strong series of racing for Georgetown amongst the Northeast’s best.

The women also had a major regatta this weekend, sailing on the same waterway at the MAISA Women’s Championship. The regatta continued the weekend trend of low winds and calm waters but still favored racing for the Hoyas. Georgetown led the regatta in the A division with a score of 7 but faced struggles in the B division, which took them out of the lead and led to a fourth-place finish.

“[Freshman] Caroline [Teare] and [senior] Rose [Edwards] had an amazing race in the A division making themselves the best A boat in the conference while the B boat was not nearly as good as they needed to be,” Callahan said.

However, the Hoyas were just four points behind the winner, George Washington University, in a very tight race.

“Looking back I think we could’ve done much better and the potential is there to be much better,” Callahan said.

The Hoyas head into a major month of sailing in November as one of the top crews in the nation with big hopes toward the championships approaching.

“We are doing much better than expected on our coed team especially missing our only All-American who is abroad,” Callahan said.

The team heads to Hobart William and Smith next weekend, Oct. 28-29, for a challenging race against many of the nation’s top crews. Seneca Lake, N.Y. is known for its high winds and wavy conditions which the top-four Hoya crew will seek to defend its top national ranking.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.