Recap of ‘Clinton 25: Georgetown Reflects on the Vision of Bill Clinton’

After months of planning and weeks of anticipation, last weekend marked Georgetown University’s celebration of the 25th anniversary of the election of former President Bill Clinton (SFS ’68).

The four days of events hosted by the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service included movie screenings and panel discussions featuring former Clinton advisers, each seeking to highlight a unique aspect of Clinton’s approach to politics and leadership. The symposium, which coincided with Homecoming Weekend, culminated Monday afternoon with Clinton’s keynote address in Gaston Hall.

Catch up on The Hoya’s coverage of the “Clinton 25” symposium below.

In Return to Hilltop, Bill Clinton Calls for Inclusivity and Political Gumption

Clinton made his widely anticipated return to the historic Gaston Hall on Monday afternoon, lecturing a tightly packed crowd on his view of today’s global political climate.



Former Chiefs of Staff: Clinton Guided by Vision of Helping People

Three Clinton White House chiefs of staff argued that the former president’s negotiating skills helped him actualize his vision of putting people first in his policies.







Clinton Foreign Policy Partners Revisit the ‘Indispensable Nation’

Clinton’s paradoxical combination of hard-headedness and empathy informed his foreign policy at a time when the United States was surging as a unilateral world power, according to a panel of foreign policy experts and foreign dignitaries.



Former Clinton Advisers: Refocus Politics on Bipartisan Progress



A return to a less polarized political climate should follow the example set by Clinton’s bipartisan style, argued former top advisers for Clinton during his White House years.





Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.