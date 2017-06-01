Professor Paul Almeida Appointed MSB Dean

McDonough School of Business Deputy Dean and professor Paul Almeida has been appointed dean of the MSB and is set to begin work in his new role Aug. 1.

Almeida’s appointment follows the resignation of former MSB Dean David Thomas last August after five years at the university. Almeida will take over for interim Dean Rohan Williamson, who served as dean after Thomas’ departure. Williamson plans to return to the school’s faculty for the fall semester.

University President John J. DeGioia announced the appointment in an email to the university community Thursday. In the email, DeGioia congratulated Almeida on the new position and praised his past work for the university.

“Paul is known throughout our academic community as a respected scholar and teacher who is deeply committed to our Catholic and Jesuit identity,” DeGioia wrote. “His research focuses on innovation, knowledge management, alliances, and information collaborations across firms and countries, and his work has been published in leading scholarly journals and books.”

Almeida has been with the university in various capacities for more than two decades. His recent work for the MSB included heading the school’s six executive graduate programs as deputy dean for executive education. He also currently leads the school’s Innovation Initiative, which has sought to better integrate technology, organization and Jesuit values into the school’s curriculum, as well as leverage its location in Washington, D.C.

Almeida is also the co-founder and co-executive director of the internationally focused Global Executive MBA program, a partnership with the MSB, the School of Foreign Service and business schools in Spain and Costa Rica.

