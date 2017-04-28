ON TAP: The Drink Guide

Washington, D.C., is often portrayed as a city driven by its political agenda and business networks, leaving to the side recognition of the innovative creativity in its music, food and art.

However, throughout our explorations within the city, we have seen that foodies have affirmed their craft within Washington, particularly in places like Shaw, Adams Morgan and NoMa. Hidden in these cherished locations is a food culture that the District has never seen before.

In our previous On Tap articles, we have delved into some of these emerging areas and discovered companies that provide high quality and niche drinks. As we finally end this column, we want to leave you with a guide to some of the best drinks in Washington. We hope that you will break the Georgetown bubble, explore beyond conventional hangout spots and experience a taste of something new.

For the Caffeine Buzz: Coffee and Tea

Swing’s Coffee:

Established in D.C. in 1916, this coffee roaster is no doubt a D.C. institution. The coffee bar’s newest location opened this February in Metropolitan Square, just steps away from the White House. This coffee bar offers three custom taps serving cold brew, nitro cold brews and lattes. Try the nitro lattes; they are made with a coffee brew pumped with nitrogen gas, for a deliciously smooth drink.

Located on 640 14th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20005

Teaism:

Serving 20 different types of tea, hot and cold, there is a drink here for anyone. Teaism has a rustic homey feel, with every order served in personal tea pots. Also, make sure to order a bento box with your tea. The combination of Teaism’s food with its tea makes the experience even more enjoyable.

Locations in Dupont, Penn Quarter and Lafayette Park

For the Body and Mind: Kombucha and Juice

Capital Kombucha:

Founded by three business school graduates of George Washington University, Capital Kombucha has a simple and laid-back ambience. It is one of the first D.C.-based kombucha companies and provides its craft not only within the District, but also in locations as far out as New York City.

You can buy Capital Kombucha throughout the city in grocery stores like Whole Foods and Mom’s Organic Market.

JRINK Juicery:

JRINK uses cold-press method to juice its produce. This means the juicery crushes and presses its produce to obtain the juice, instead of using a fast-spinning blade and centrifuge to separate pulp. Overall cold press does not conduct heat, allowing the juice and its nutrients to be more fresh and long-lasting. Using only fruit and vegetable produce in its juice, JRINK makes its taste smooth, simple and fresh.

Locations in Foggy Bottom, Adams Morgan and Dupont Circle.

For the Sweet Tooth: Hot Chocolate and Cider

The Chocolate House:

Serving as D.C.’s one-stop chocolate shop, this little chocolate boutique is packed with the best chocolates from all over the world and offers classes on chocolate tasting and making.

The Chocolate House’s drink menu solely offers hot chocolate, and it is one of the best hot chocolates you will find in D.C. Using the highest-quality milk and chocolate, the distinguishing feature of this treat is in fact the Mexican chocolate that is used. With a hint of spiciness in the chocolate, this body-warming hot drink is perfect for the colder months.

Located on 1904 18th St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20009

FARMFRESH:

Every Sunday morning, you can find all sorts of certified organic ingredients and produce at this Dupont Circle farmers market. Sample and stroll through over 50 stalls offering a plethora of locally sourced fruits and vegetables, artisanal baked goods and cheeses and more.

Be sure to sample the varieties of apples, as well as the freshest cider you can find at Toigo Orchards. Pick up a pint of FARMFRESH’s honeycrisp apple cider for a sweet and refreshing treat after spending the morning strolling through the market.

Located next to the Dupont Circle Station on Sundays, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Anna Jorgensen and Jackie Liang are sophomores in the College.

