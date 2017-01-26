MPD Responds to Reports of Suspicious Package on M St. NW

Reports of a suspicious package on the intersection of M St. NW and Wisconsin Ave. NW prompted the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department to close segments of the street to investigate a possible bomb threat.

MPD reported the site as safe and gave the all-clear at about 7:49 p.m.

At about 6:49 p.m., the MPD Public Information Unit received multiple reports of a suspicious package on the intersection, according to MPD Supervisory Public Affairs Specialist Margarita Mikhaylova.

According to a bystander at the scene, six police cruisers responded to the calls and closed off a segment of M St., including the intersection with Wisconsin Ave. NW, to investigate the package.

MPD did not reply to a request for comment on the contents of the package as of press time.

Brian Cheung, a Washington, D.C., resident, said he was crossing M St. along Wisconsin Ave. at about 6:45 p.m. when he observed a package resembling a duffel bag on the southwest corner of the sidewalk along M St. and Wisconsin Ave. near Banana Republic.

“I was crossing M and Wisconsin, saw a duffel bag-like item — looked more like a photographer’s bag — left on the sidewalk as police approached,” Cheung wrote in an email to The Hoya. “At that point I had already crossed the street.”

Cheung said he returned to the intersection at around 7:30 p.m. and saw MPD had used police tape to close the intersection. He said he was unsure if the bag was connected to the closure.

“[The] officer didn’t say much beyond ‘we’re investigating’ so they weren’t the ones to confirm to me the bag had anything to do with it,” Cheung said.

Robert Kelly (NHS ’18) said he was walking along Prospect St. NW at about 7:30 p.m. when he noticed the heavy police presence along M St.

“Someone texted me around 7:10 that something was going on, but I didn’t realize how big a police presence there was until I passed it around 7:30 when I was walking to get food,” Kelly said.

Kelly said his friends told him that police were responding to a potential bomb threat, but officers at the scene were not able to confirm that report.

Kelly said he was surprised the Georgetown University Police Department did not send out a HOYAlert to inform students of the situation.

“I let my friends know to stay away from the area,” Kelly said. “HOYAlert sucks so I usually have to end up doing it myself.”

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.