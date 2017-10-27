MEN’S TENNIS | Hoyas Perform Strong at ITA Regionals

The Georgetown University men’s tennis team wrapped up its penultimate tournament of the fall season at the ITA Regionals in Lynchburg, Va., last weekend, with four members advancing to the round of 64.

The regionals featured some of the strongest competitions that the Hoyas have faced this fall season.

Nine members of the men’s tennis team traveled to the ITA Regionals. Freshman Mark Militzer was the only Hoya to advance to the round of 32. Militzer cruised to two straight-set victories in the first round and round of 64, before falling in the round of 32.

Senior Peter Beatty, sophomore Ian Witmer and freshman Connor Lee were the other three Hoyas to play their way into the round of 64. The Hoyas also notched a doubles victory, as senior Mac Rechan and freshman Charlie Sharton teamed up to achieve an 8-5 victory over a James Madison duo.

Head Coach Gordie Ernst said he was impressed by his team’s young talent.

“Connor Lee played Penn State’s number one guy and had him 4-1 in the third set, ready to beat him. He lost, but the guy has a world ranking on the men’s pro circuit and was in the semifinals of the ITA,”

Georgetown’s freshmen have been a major part of the team’s success this year and have helped create a positive team atmosphere, according to junior Will Sharton.

“The team is getting along really well so far,” Sharton said. “The last two years we kind of had the same team and switched out one or two players. My freshman year we lost one guy and gained one guy, so this is the first year we lost three main seniors and added six new people, so it’s interesting to see the dynamic, but for the most part they fit in very well.”

The Blue and Gray’s final tournament of the fall season will be at the Jack Kramer Invitational in Palos Verdes, Calif. The Jack Kramer Invitational will feature players from some of top college teams around the country, including players from UCLA, Pepperdine, and Southern Cal.

“It’s such a fun event. It’s a way to expose some of our players, or some of our freshmen, to playing against the big boys,” Ernst said.

The Hoyas received an invitation to the Jack Kramer Invitational this year after competing last year. Georgetown will look to continue its success this season against strong competition at the invitational, which begins Nov. 3.

