MEN’S SOCCER | Hoyas Defeat Pirates, Draw Friars in 2OT

The Georgetown men’s soccer team concluded a short two-game home stand by defeating Seton Hall University 3-0 and drawing 0-0 with Providence College in double overtime.

The No. 10 Georgetown Hoyas (11-2-2, 5-1-1 Big East) faced the Seton Hall Pirates (5-9-1, 2-5 Big East) at Shaw Field on Saturday. The Hoyas quickly jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first 15 minutes following goals from senior midfielder Christopher Lema and freshman forward Derek Dodson.

In the eighth minute, after a quick combination play down the right wing, the Hoyas won a free kick just outside the Pirates’ penalty area. Lema then stepped up and curled a free kick into the far corner far out of the reach of Seton Hall’s goalkeeper.

Three minutes later, the Hoyas found the back of the net once again, this time from the foot of Dodson.

Following two quick passes from senior midfielder Declan McCabe and freshman midfielder Jacob Montes, Dodson found himself alone against the goalkeeper and slotted the ball into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead for the Hoyas. The goal was Dodson’s sixth of the year, tying him with sophomore forward Achara for the team lead in goals.

Following the second goal, the Hoyas kept up the intensity. Georgetown prevented Seton Hall from generating any good scoring opportunities for the remainder of the first half and entered halftime with a 2-0 lead.

“It’s a momentum thing. Seton Hall is an emotional team that can ride goals. They were down 3-0 at Princeton and scored three goals in the last 23 minutes to tie it and come back to 3-3. So they’re capable of real attacking menace and the guys knew that,” Georgetown Head Coach Brian Wiese said.

The second half began the same way the first half ended, with neither team breaking down the other. However, in the 58th minute, Lema found himself on the scoresheet once again with a powerful strike from the top of the box on a one-time effort following a blocked shot by junior forward Ethan Lochner, giving the Hoyas a commanding 3-0 lead.

Lema has been in great form over Georgetown’s past three games, scoring twice against Seton Hall and assisting the game-winning goal against Maryland.

“I don’t have to worry much about the defensive aspect of [playing midfield] because I have really good people around me. I don’t have to worry much about being too offensive. I can have that balance. So, my teammates really help me a lot,” Lema said.

Following the Hoyas’ third goal, neither team capitalized on its chances and the game ended in a dominating 3-0 win for the Hoyas. Georgetown outshot Seton Hall 13-9 for the game and senior goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski earned the shutout with five saves.

“The guys did a really good job. They weren’t perfect. We were missing some stuff, missing some passes. The response to the turnovers was good and the overall effort and understanding we’re one bad goal away from making this a really exciting game in the second half,” Wiese said.

Looking to keep building on their momentum following the commanding 3-0 win against Seton Hall, Georgetown hosted Providence (4-7-4, 1-2-4 Big East) a few days later in another Big East tilt.

The Hoyas were unable to start as quickly as they did in the previous game against the Pirates as the Friars controlled play early on in the game. Providence created a decent scoring opportunity early on that was blocked by the stout Georgetown defense.

As the half progressed, the Hoyas took increased possesion of the ball but were still unable to generate any scoring chances, and both teams entered the half in a 0-0 deadlock

“We had a slow start in recognizing what we should have recognized and in terms of what they were giving us,” Wiese said. “Every opponent gives you something, and we were really slow in recognizing what they were giving us.”

The second half presented both teams with opportunities to break the deadlock, but neither team capitalized. In the 62nd minute, the best chance for both teams manifested itself when a ball from McCabe found senior forward Zach Knudson at the far post.

Knudson hit a strong volley but it was well-saved by the Friars’ goalkeeper Colin Miller and the deadlock continued. Following Knudson’s volley, neither team put any chances on target and regulation ended at 0-0.

“There were a couple scary moments, but there weren’t a whole lot of stretches where we were worried about conceding a whole lot of great chances,” Wiese said.

In the first overtime period, both teams defended well, and neither team generated much more than a half-chance going forward.

The second overtime presented more of the same as the tired legs became apparent. After 110 minutes, the final whistle blew and the teams left the field having drawn 0-0. This game was the first time all season that the Hoyas have been held scoreless.

“They’re hard to play against. They’re really committed,” Wiese said of the Friars. “When you play a good team in the league, and you’re playing a [team] like Providence, you have to get a lot of things right. So, a tie is sort of an unsatisfying result.”

The game marked Marcinkowski’s eighth shutout of the year and his fourth straight.

“We are doing a really good job now of when they play a ball backward, we get our lineup, forcing their forwards to come [back] as well,” junior defender Peter Schropp said. “Our back line is doing really well right now. That’s our fourth shutout in a row, eight for the season. We’re pretty happy about it.”

Next, the Hoyas travel to New York City to take on the St. John’s Red Storm (7-6-2, 4-2-1 Big East). The game is scheduled to begin on Saturday at 7 p.m. and will be televised on the Big East Digital Network.

