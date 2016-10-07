Men’s Soccer | GU Looks to Bounce Back at Marquette

Following a 4-2 loss to the No. 9 Butler Bulldogs (8-1-1, 3-0 Big East) Saturday night, the Georgetown men’s soccer team (3-7, 1-2 Big East) will travel this weekend to Wisconsin to face the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-4-3, 0-2-1 Big East).

As its record indicates, Georgetown’s season has not gone well thus far, and conference play in the Big East has done nothing to alleviate the Hoyas’ early season woes. After a nonconference win against American, Georgetown looked to carry the momentum into Indiana against top-ranked Butler but faltered in a manner much different than its other low-scoring matches.

The Hoyas started the game with plenty of shots and even scored the first goal of the game in the fifteenth minute when junior midfielder Arun Basuljevic scored his second goal of the season. But Butler came back firing and only needed a few opportunities to score two goals and enter the half with a 2-1 lead.

“I think the first 20 minutes of the game we ran and scored in that stretch, we were really good. And then they ran the last 20 minutes of the first half and scored a pair of goals,” Georgetown Head Coach Brian Wiese said. “The difference is they scored their two really good ones and we scored one and just missed the other, that’s suddenly 2-1 at halftime instead of 2-2.”

The second half played out with a similar narrative, as the Blue and Gray played well and created chances, but it was Butler who capitalized on those chances. Butler scored a goal early in the half, and then both teams exchanged goals in the last three minutes of the match to end the game with a 4-2 score-line in Butler’s favor. It was a much different box score than the Hoyas have been used to, as it was the offense that played better than the defense. However, Coach Wiese is not too concerned about how his team performed.

“It was a fun game probably to watch in a lot of ways, but I think its more a lot of credit to Butler versus we did a lot of things wrong. I think they capitalized really well on the opportunities that they were given, so hats off to those guys,” Coach Wiese said.

Now, Georgetown looks to rebound from its loss with another road game against Marquette, a team that has also struggled this season. For Georgetown, the season is still early in conference play, but the team’s chances for post season success are dwindling.

“Obviously it changes a little with our record, but there’s still a lot of games left and we can still make a run at the Big East,” sophomore defender Kyle Zajec said. “A lot of people are saying that our season’s kind of gone and dusted, but we don’t think that. We’re still fighting.”

The Hoyas face a Golden Eagles’ squad that has not won in seven games and is currently on a three-game losing streak. And unlike Georgetown, Marquette will enter Saturday afternoon’s game on short rest, following its 1-0 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

“Marquette-Georgetown games are always interesting, something happens in them which make them memorable. There’s some funny history between Georgetown and Marquette, we’re really good rivals within the league… They’re run of form lately hasn’t been good but they’ve been really unlucky in some of their results,” Coach Wiese said.

The Blue and Gray also have been battling lots of injuries, including freshman forward Achara, who has been listed as day-to-day for weeks.

“We got a lot of injured guys so we’re just going to go out there and kind of fight for our lives because at this point that’s what we got to do so, we [got to] go out to Wisconsin and get a win,” Zajec said.

Georgetown will face off at Marquette at 2:05 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

Have a reaction to this article? Write a letter to the editor.